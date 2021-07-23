Movie review: Summer of Soul isn't faking the funk

Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) *****

Woodstock was the most important music festival to take place in 1969, or so you might believe until you watch Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (12A). This documentary represents a compilation of appearances during the Harlem Cultural Festival, which took place in July 1969: opening with Stevie Wonder, the film also features performances from Nina Simone, the Staples Sisters, Hugh Masekela, Gladys Knight and the Pips, BB King, Mahalia Jackson, the Fifth Dimension and Sly and the Family Stone, among many others.

It’s not simply a music documentary, however: the director, Questlove, has spliced in contributions from a number of festival attendee and such luminaries as Stevie Wonder, Chris Rock and the Reverends Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton, all of whom provide the social and political context for the festival. Against a backdrop of civil unrest and riots in the wake of a number of assassinations of civil rights leaders, and that of the Vietnam War that was killing a disproportionately high number of young black men, the Harlem Cultural Festival was a statement of intent, an unambiguous celebration of ‘a black consciousness revolution’.

That the footage on view here languished in a basement for almost 50 years, and afterwards struggled to find a distributor, is testament to how incendiary some of the material still is: musically, it’s a showcase for soul, blues, funk, gospel and jazz (and fusions of same) that is simply stunning, and especially when Mahalia Jackson, Hugh Masekela and the Family Stone really cut loose. The high point is undoubtedly Nina Simone’s tour-de-force turn, a blend poetry, jazz and pointedly political commentary in a performance that is akin to a force of nature. (cinema release / available on Disney+ from July 30th)

The World to Come

The World to Come ****

1856. Mourning the recent death of her young daughter from diphtheria, frontierswoman Abigail (Katherine Waterston) has lost her faith in The World to Come (15A). The backbreaking work of farming alongside her husband Dyer (Casey Affleck) absorbs what little energy she can still muster; she is, according to her diary-entry voiceover, ‘a pot-bound root, all curled in on myself.’ The arrival of a new neighbour, Tallie (Vanessa Kirby), provides a glimmer of hope, and soon the women are sharing confidences and tiny gifts.

As winter turns to spring, their friendship blossoms into something deeper and more profound ... Written by Ron Hansen and Jim Shepard, and directed by Mona Fastvold, The World to Come is an absorbing drama of loss, love and redemption, which is all the more fascinating for offering a woman’s perspective on the hardships endured by America’s pioneer stock. The landscape Abigail and Tallie inhabit is as tough and unyielding as the patriarchy they were born into (Tallie, observes Abigail, is ‘yoked in opposition’ to her husband Finney (Christopher Abbott)), but their relationship – undefined, unlabelled – allows them to flourish emotionally, intellectually and physically.

Katharine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby dovetail superbly in the leading roles, Waterston deceptively reserved as the shy but eloquent Abigail, with Kirby a counterpoint as the brash Tallie, who is as demanding as she is thoughtful and kind. Meanwhile, Casey Affleck – who also produces – provides terrific support as Dyer, a well-meaning man who suffers his own agonies over his daughter’s death, but lacks the emotional articulacy of his wife. Mona Fastvold directs with a deft but sure touch, foregrounding the increasingly tender relationship between Tallie and Abigail against a hardscrabble world that is at best indifferent, and at worst actively hostile, to their feminist instincts. (cinema release)

Peri Baumeister and Carl Koch in Blood Red Sky

Blood Red Sky ****

Snakes on a plane are one thing, but vampires on a plane? Blood Red Sky (18s) opens with Nadja (Peri Baumeister) and her young son Elias (Carl Anton Koch) embarking on an overnight flight from Germany to America, which is hijacked by terrorists led by Berg (Dominic Purcell) and the psychopath Eightball (Alexander Scheer). Bad enough, but then Nadja is revealed to be a vampire whose attempt to keep Elias safe results in a feeding frenzy at 30,000 feet...

Written by Stefan Holtz and Peter Thorwarth, with Thorwarth directing, Blood Red Sky is as inventive as it is utterly bonkers. Rendering Nadja a Nosferatu-like creature is a brilliant stroke, her primal appearance completely at odds with her high-tech surroundings, and Peri Baumeister is superb at inhabiting a creature who is possessed of warring instincts to simultaneously feed and protect.

It’s not for the faint-hearted – the vampiric feeding is unapologetically visceral – and nor is it for the connoisseur of nuanced storytelling: but if you’re in the market for an imaginative reimagining of the vampire horror flick, you’ll get plenty of bang for your buck here. (Netflix)