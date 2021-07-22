Question of Taste: Linda Kenny picks her favourite music and shows

Linda Kenny is a singer and actress from Cork, and is a mother to two teenage boys. She is part of the Everyman Sunday Songbook, who will be bringing That’s Amore: The Story of Dean Martin, to Elizabeth Fort on August 8, at 3pm and 7pm. Tickets €20 on www.everymancork.com

Best recent book: American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins. This was not an easy read but I was completely compelled and enthralled by it and literally could not stop thinking about it after I had finished it. The novel highlights the highly volatile and dangerous reality being lived out daily by genuine ordinary folk in Mexico. I was appalled by what these people have to endure to survive, and reminded of how I take so much for granted living in such a safe environ as Cork.

Best piece of music you've been listening to recently: I’m one of those odd musical people who loves silence as much as music. Music is an accompaniment to what I’m engaged in whether it is cooking (Cuban, Mexican, Spanish music) or driving. I can’t listen to music and do something like writing or reading however, as I’m such an active listener. I recently revisited Micheal O Suilleabhain’s hiberno-jazz The Dolphin’s Way album. It is still exceptional, even after three decades.

First ever piece of music that really moved you: The Pearl Fishers Duet. My father used to play it on the record player.

Favourite musical show: I have seen Les Miserables and Wicked multiple times so I guess this must mean they are up there as my favourites.

Radio listening or podcasts: I do love listening to current affairs programmes when I’m driving in my car, and podcasts when I’m out for a walk.

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead? Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin (Babs and Ole Blue Eyes for their ability to sell a song and their artistry, and Deano for the fun and great songs)

Your best celebrity encounter: The most memorable one was sharing the Everyman stage with Graham Norton for a one night only charity concert dedicated to a beautiful person who had passed away. This was a very special night, close to my heart. Graham was a friend of the family and agreed to host the show. He was utterly brilliant on stage but so normal and kind-hearted and generous-spirited to everyone off stage also. He even came to the after-party and sat talking and sharing stories with everyone well into the night. And never once refused a photo. The following morning, he was flying back to London on the early flight to interview Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill for the Batman v Superman movie.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why? Live Aid in 1985 to be witness to one of the most phenomenal musical and cultural events in history, that also brought so much positivity and good to others.

You are queen of the music scene for a day – what's your first decree? That every single person has to sing along with their favourite piece of music, whether they know the words or not. Singing is food for the soul and will make you smile. And smiling can alter the way you interact with the world. Simple, accessible to all, and with a definite, tangible feelgood factor.