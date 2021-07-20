Cork actor Éanna Hardwicke joins the cast of Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix

While the Netflix series Fate: The Winx Saga is no stranger to Corkonian faces, including that of Clonakilty's Avril Murphy as a stuntwoman for star Abigail Cowen, it adds another Rebel to its cast with its upcoming second season, with Éanna Hardwicke joining the adaptation of the popular kids' franchise as Sebastian.

Series two of the show has begun production in Co Wicklow this week, after new and returning cast mates were called together for a pre-production table read, in a video released by the streaming service.