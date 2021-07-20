Cork actor Éanna Hardwicke joins the cast of Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix

Series two of the live-action series based on the Italian kids' franchise has begun filming in Wicklow
Some of the cast of Fate: The Winx Saga, season 2 now filming in Wicklow for Netflix, including Éanna Hardwick, second from left. Pic: Netflix

Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 17:14
Mike McGrath Bryan

While the Netflix series Fate: The Winx Saga is no stranger to Corkonian faces, including that of Clonakilty's Avril Murphy as a stuntwoman for star Abigail Cowen, it adds another Rebel to its cast with its upcoming second season, with Éanna Hardwicke joining the adaptation of the popular kids' franchise as Sebastian.

Series two of the show has begun production in Co Wicklow this week, after new and returning cast mates were called together for a pre-production table read, in a video released by the streaming service.

Glanmire man Hardwicke's latest casting comes off the back of a busy few years, including sci-fi thriller Vivarium (2019), the BBC/RTÉ adaptation of Normal People (2020), and RTÉ crime drama Smother (2021).

The show is a live-action reimagining of the popular Winx television cartoon/toy franchise, which first found popularity in Europe before garnering attention Stateside, becoming popular with young girls through its exposure on Nickelodeon, who eventually bought into producers Rainbow, and set about the long-mooted teen-drama adaptation.

Eanna Hardwicke: adding Netflix' Fate: The Winx Saga to a distinguished CV
Eanna Hardwicke: adding Netflix' Fate: The Winx Saga to a distinguished CV

New cast members also include actors Brandon Grace and Paulina Chávez as Flora, Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen and Precious Mustapha among others on set, at a time when filming for international productions is steadily resuming following the easing of Covid-era restrictions.

