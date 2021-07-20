The Frank and Walters headline a star-studded summer at O'Mahony's of Watergrasshill

A huge billing from July 29 to September 10 sees live music, comedy, burlesque and more at the Co Cork venue, including Lisa Hannigan, Jerry Fish, and Foxy P Cox
Victor Murphy, outside O'Mahony's of Watergrasshill. Photo: Joleen Cronin

Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 15:25
Mike McGrath Bryan

While festivals and gig venues are outlining their plans for gradual returns over the coming weeks and months, now's a time for music and culture heads to take a look at venues outside of the city, in search of socially-distanced gigs, as well as food and drink.

One of these is O'Mahony's of Watergrasshill, which has worked with promoters The Good Room (Live at St. Luke's/It Takes a Village) to line up a packed summer of music, comedy and theatre, kicking off with the upcoming August Bank Holiday and ending in mid-September.

The outdoor area at O'Mahony's of Watergrasshill. Photo: Joleen Cronin

Up to 100 gig-goers, at socially-distanced tables of four, will be able to dig into events from the six-week programme, kicking off with a free gig on Thursday July 29, when Cork-based blues, folk and bluegrass outfit Jawbone take to the stage. 

The following evening, Friday July 30, sees comedian Neil Delamere perform as part of the COCO Comedy series, hosted by Cornelius The Comic. 

On Saturday July 31, burlesque specialist Foxy P. Cox will present the Peacock Parlour, a 'varietease' cabaret show with everything from burlesque, circus, drag, acrobatics and sideshow thrills. 

The Frank and Walters will finish off the bank holiday festivities on Sunday 1st August, bringing nearly 30 years of indie-pop bijoux to the venue, including enduring hit 'After All'.

Throughout the summer, Lisa Hannigan, Paul Noonan, Stephanie Rainey, John Spillane, Greenshine, Bernard Casey, Sinead Quinlan, and Jerry Fish are among those headlining in the venue's outdoor area.

Commenting on the programme's launch, O’Mahony’s proprietor, Victor Murphy, said: “We always wanted to hold live events here at O’Mahony’s and we’re really excited about bringing as much fun and magic as possible to the people of Watergrasshill, the wider Cork area and further afield. 

"We’re thrilled to be hosting so many acts of international standing here at O’Mahony’s and it’s a real privilege to be the custodian of such a beautiful, old venue, capable of hosting these events."

  • For a full list of dates, and to book tickets, go to uticket.ie

Eoghan O'Sullivan talks to Irish Examiner arts editor Des O'Driscoll and journalist Marjorie Brennan about the shows, the books and the music for the summer. Eoghan also chats to film critic Esther McCarthy about the biggest and best movies to watch out for over the coming weeks.

