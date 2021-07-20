The Frank and Walters headline a star-studded summer at O'Mahony's of Watergrasshill

While festivals and gig venues are outlining their plans for gradual returns over the coming weeks and months, now's a time for music and culture heads to take a look at venues outside of the city, in search of socially-distanced gigs, as well as food and drink.

One of these is O'Mahony's of Watergrasshill, which has worked with promoters The Good Room (Live at St. Luke's/It Takes a Village) to line up a packed summer of music, comedy and theatre, kicking off with the upcoming August Bank Holiday and ending in mid-September.