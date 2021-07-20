Tuesday TV Tips: Life-changing decisions and new beginnings on Grey's Anatomy

Plus The Salisbury Poisonings drama about the investigation into the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia
Grey's Anatomy: The day of Maggie and Winston's wedding arrives and Meredith takes on a new role at the hospital

Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 14:29
Caroline Delaney

Betty

Sky Comedy, 9pm

The gritty street-level drama about an all-female crew of New York skaters continues. This week the gang throw a Halloween party at a squat.

Grey's Anatomy

RTÉ 2, 9.35pm

The day of Maggie and Winston's wedding arrives and Meredith takes on a new role at the hospital, while Jo makes a life-changing decision.

The Salisbury Poisonings

RTÉ One, 10.05pm

In March 2018 Salisbury in Britain became the site of an unprecedented national emergency. This four-part dramatisation focuses on the extraordinary heroism shown by the local community. Rafe Spall and Anne-Marie Duff star in this fact-based drama about the investigation into the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Sport

GAA Beo, TG4, 7.15pm: Live coverage of the Munster Semi Final in the U20 Hurling Championship. Presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill.

Radio

Fiction at the Friary and On Campus UCC 98.3FM, 5pm: A series featuring authors reading and being interviewed at UCC, as well as performances and talks from the Friary Bar's weekly fiction night. William Wall, Cork's poet laureate, reads in the Glucksman Gallery.

The Alternative 2FM, 10pm: Another double-dip in the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: a 1991 Fanning Session from ever-enduring Dublin punks Paranoid Visions, and a 2017 Studio 8 performance from punk duo Vulpynes.

Tuesday TV Tips: Life-changing decisions and new beginnings on Grey's Anatomy

