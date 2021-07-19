Monday TV Tips: Aidan Gillen and Charlie Hunnam — plus a David Beckham cameo — in King Arthur movie

“You are resisting the sword. The sword isn’t resisting you.” King Arthur: Legend of the Sword 

Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 13:58
Caroline Delaney

Something Fishy

RTÉ 2, 8pm

How to make delicious seafood dishes — and simultaneously learn the art of fishing. The recipes span a wide variety of cuisines including the local style of cooking 

Eco Eye

RTÉ One, 8.30pm 

Dr Clare Kambamettu explores the dangers of naturally occurring radon poisoning, debunking conspiracy theories and offering advice on minimising health risks. 

The Dark Side of Horse Racing — Panorama

BBC One, 8.30pm 

Darragh MacIntyre investigates what happens to racehorses when their careers end, discovering cases of animals that might have recovered from injuries being put down instead. 

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

RTÉ2, 9pm

A skilled fighter clashes with the forces of evil in an attempt to become king of the Britons. Fantasy drama, starring Charlie Hunnam. And spot a cameo from David Beckham as a character called 'Trigger'. 

Fast Food Face Off

BBC One, 10.35pm 

Comedian Josh Jones pits Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones’ Hodor) and Gemma Bradley (Radio 1) against each other in a competition to find the best takeaway in Northern Ireland.

Radio

An Chraobh ar an bhFál R na G, 4.10pm: Archive material from legendary Irish actor Siobhán McKenna, describing her life and work. Presented by Máirín Nic Con Iomaire.

Lowlands/Ísealchríoch Dublin Digital Radio, 5pm: Aisling Ór Ni Áodha explores folk, sean-nós, blues and jazz — all in the world's 'minor' languages.

We Love Books RTÉ Jr, 7pm; Wafa’ Tarnowska is the featured author this week, sharing the daring deeds and gripping adventures of Amazing Women of the Middle East, plus reviews, stories and chat from young bookworms around the country.

Across the Line: Introducing BBC Radio Ulster, 9.30pm: Alt-pop outfit Soda Blonde perform in live session, while Áine Cronin McCartney talks with Inhaler about their debut album.

