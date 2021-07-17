Saturday TV Tips: Ireland's wild environment, Britpop bijoux

Oasis ahead of their performances at Knebworth Park in 1996: among the British indie bands in archival action, BBC 2, 11.25pm

Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 13:35

Lotus: A New Dawn

Channel 4, 5.45pm 

Documentary following the development of the company's first new road car in over a decade, under the influence of new investors and a new managing director.

Cooking with the Stars

Virgin Media One, 6pm 

Emma Willis and Tom Allen host the celebrity cookery series where famous faces will be cooking up a storm week by week in a bid to outdo their rivals.

Eire Fhiain – An Costa Thiar

TG4, 7.15pm 

A two-part special presented by Eoin Warner, focusing on Ireland's most striking wild environments, beginning with the Skellig Islands off the Kerry coast 

The Void

Virgin Media One, 8pm 

Ashley Banjo and Fleur East host the game show in which contestants take on a wide range of demanding mental and physical challenges.

Celebrity Gogglebox

E4, 9pm 

The best moments from the first series, with reviews of Love Island, Naked Attraction, Killing Eve and First Dates, as well as the films Titanic and American Pie.

Britpop at the BBC

BBC Two, 11.25pm 

 A look at the vibrant form of indie music known as Britpop, featuring archive performances by Elastica, Sleeper, Suede, Menswear, Blur and Oasis.

Sport 

Hurling

RTÉ Two, 4.45pm

The Joe McDonagh Cup final and Dublin v Kilkenny (Throw-ins 5.00pm and 7.30pm). Joanne Cantwell presents coverage of a hurling double bill from Croke Park.

Football

BBC Two, 7.55pm

Monaghan v Armagh: Mark Sidebottom presents deferred coverage of the Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final.

Radio 

Opera Night with Paul Herriott

Lyric FM, 7pm 

Paul Herriott looks back at the 2019 Wexford Opera Festival exclusive concert performance of The Veiled Prophet by the Irish composer Charles Villiers Stanford.

South Wind Blows

RTÉ 1, 10pm 

Philip King presents music, song and chat from the West Kerry Gaeltacht.

Saturday TV Tips: Ireland's wild environment, Britpop bijoux

