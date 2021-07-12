It's a clear shot across the bow of the likes of TikTok: YouTube launches Shorts feature

There have been changes afoot on YouTube lately.

Looking to make hay from a massive audience spike over the course of lockdowns around the world, the Google-owned video platform has doubled down on pre-and post-video advertising - including across channels that aren't set for content monetisation - as part of a push for subscribers to its Premium tier, which includes music service YouTube Music.

Not content with continuing to vie for a piece of the subscription-service cake, however, the platform has unveiled its next step forward with the beta-launch of its Shorts feature, which allows users to create, edit and share video content, all from their smartphones.

The YouTube Shorts service includes a functional mobile video editor.

It's a clear shot across the bow of the likes of TikTok, as well as integrated Stories features in Facebook and Twitter, following the slow rollout of the feature as a content-viewing format over the course of the past few months.

The service comes with a video editor that allows for more control over content than existing platforms, including a full editing timeline, access to text and graphics, and the use of YouTube's entire repository of video and audio content - a major selling point for a platform that has seen relevance among young users for 'reaction' content and fan-created takes on popular videos and songs.

Monetisation for creators, however, remains an issue as it does on other streaming services, with changes made over the years to existing monetisation agreements being a source of debate.

To that end, the service promises to look at the issue for the Shorts platform, including the recently-announced YouTube Shorts Fund, a $100M fund distributed over the course of 2021-2022.

“We know that it will take us time to get this right, and we're just getting started. We can't wait for you to try Shorts and help us build a first-class short-form video experience right on YouTube” Todd Sherman, Global Product Manager for YouTube Shorts said in a press release today.