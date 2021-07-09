Fakegate, love matches and revenge: Five lessons from this week's episodes of Love Island 

What a fortnight, eh? Love Island is back for 2021 and has brought the usual sun-soaked shenanigans. In a series promised to be the most diverse yet, we’ve seen that old habits die hard for the world’s biggest reality show.

All continues to be fair in love, war and toe-sucking as the straight-sized, above average looking singletons search to find The One - or at the very least, some lucrative brand deals.

Here are five lessons from this week’s run:

Rachel made an impossible choice

Rachel was forced to choose between two loves.

Luxury travel specialist Rachel (yes, that is still a real job in 2021), was forced to make the ultimate decision - couple up with bucket hat entrepreneur Chuggs or a man incapable of asking anyone else a question, labourer Brad.

Viewers watched the pair put in the work to secure their place in the villa, including some questionable conversations on the contents of coq au vin.

However, it simply wasn’t enough for poor Oliver ‘Cuddles and Hugs’ Wallis, who was promptly booted back to Surrey after Rachel chose Brad. And with that, the games began!

You’re only as fake as your last challenge answer

Poor Hugo - one second, you’re the platonic villa bestie. The next? You’re the main obstacle to achieving gender equality.

In using the word “fake” to describe people who’ve had cosmetic procedures as his number one turn off, the PE teacher managed to provoke the ire of pretty much every woman in the villa.

As Twitter turned against each other in The Great Cosmetic Procedure Discourse of 2021, people inside and outside the villa forgot that this is not a critical study of gender dynamics. Rather, this is a silly little reality show - one that couldn’t be any less reflective of real life.

Love Island is not the platform in which to have nuanced discussions on societal beauty standards, as shown by Sharon, who equated Hugo’s aversion to lip filler to not wanting to date someone because of … their race. Yikes.

Explaining her adverse reaction to his comments, Faye said: “For me the word fake doesn’t go well. My mum and dad watched me cry every day from the age of 13 to 18 because I was underdeveloped, then they bought me a boob job for my 18th birthday because I was having such a tough time.” This, to the man championed as the show’s first islander with a physical disability, felt truly dystopian.

Brad has more types than a word processor

Brad can't make up his mind.

Evidently, the men of Love Island are suffering with an affliction more contagious than the Delta variant - face blindness. Facial features blur into one, with blonde hair managing to override them all. Throw ET and its blonde wig in there, and watch Brad transform into the love-heart-eyes emoji.

Despite Rachel being 100% his type on paper, it all changed when leggy blonde Lucinda sauntered into the villa, wedge cork heels at the ready. Mad how a person’s eyesight adjusts when they’re not faced with the threat of being catapulted back to their granny flat … Using almost the exact same line he used on Rachel and Faye before her, he told newbie Lucinda over a dinner date: "For the first time, I've literally been like: 'Jesus Christ, I'd be buzzing to get into bed with her.’” Only for season five winner and fellow Geordie Amber Gill translating, we’d still be none the wiser.

The island claimed its first relationship casualties

Luxury events host Aaron admitted to being intimidated by civil servant Sharon's declaration that she didn’t want to be a housewife. Fancy your chances with Aaron, ladies? Submissives and baby-makers need only apply!

With the addition of Lucinda and Millie, Sharon’s fiery personality became too large to quench, leaving Aaron running for the fire exit.

Who’s next for the chopping block? Semi-pro footballer Toby, nostalgic for his GSCEs, wants Chloe to test his relationship with blogger Kaz, while water engineer Jake may be giving up on life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Love remains scarce on the island as the men continue to suffer with whiplash.

Revenge is a Majorcan delicacy best served cold

New arrival Lucinda Strafford.

Speaking of Lucinda, the fashion brand owner entered the villa off the back of a fairly high profile relationship with Republic of Ireland footballer Aaron Connolly.

Reports suggest the pair were getting close again following their split, only for Lucinda to hightail it to Spain for her chance to wear a bikini 24/7. Oh, and to find love, of course!

Allegedly, Connolly is not happy with her appearance on the show, which serves as a reminder to us all - keep your friends close, and your exes off of reality TV.

For a series that was so highly anticipated, 2021 may have given us the franchise’s most unlikeable cast to date. While it remains to be seen whether football is indeed coming home, for the islanders, their journey could be over at any minute.

But, with six long weeks to go, there’s still plenty of time for things to heat up.

Love Island continues tonight on Virgin Media One.