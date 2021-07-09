Dance music reviews: Jimpster's back catalogue, and a debut from Makèz 

Jimpster - Anthology Volumes One & Two (*****)

No matter what way you cut it, 25 years is a long time. In dance music, where genres and sub-genres flare and fade with alarming frequency, it’s a very long time.

When Jamie ‘Jimpster’ Odell and Tom Roberts launched Freerange Records in the summer of 1996 many UK electronic labels had started looking beyond the dance floor to a broader audience. The first Freerange release, Jimpster’s ‘Initial EP’, parachuted neatly into that space with a jazzy blend of drum’n’bass and downtempo grooves.

This early blueprint gradually changed however, and, travelling in the opposite direction to many of their contemporaries, Freerange edged back onto the dance floor, eventually becoming one of the cornerstone labels of modern, electronic, deep house.

Fundamental to this position are Jimpster’s own productions. This collection gathers 16 of these and works both as a lovely listen in its own right and a fine introduction to his vast back catalogue. Over the course of his career, Odell’s studio skills have been honed to perfection.

His is a warm, spacious sound, where arrangements seem to form naturally around skilfully played and precisely placed elements. Despite the obvious care and craft employed, the music never sounds forced or over-processed: drum tracks swing just so, basslines pulse from below and gorgeous melodies deliver many of the peak-time thrills.

Makèz - City of All (****)

Makèz are a young Dutch duo who, despite having released just a handful of EPs over the last couple of years, have built a solid reputation for soulful, musical house, aimed squarely at the dance floor.

Their debut album, out on Dam Swindle’s Heist label, sees them stretch their studio legs further, covering plenty of new ground over the course of 13 tracks and roping it all together with a polished, mature production that retains plenty of rough, funky edges.

Four-to-the-floor grooves predominate but some assured sidesteps into r’n’b and spacey electro add welcome variety. Collaborations with vocalists LYMA and Allysha Joy and an instrumental with their more established compatriots, Fouk, further widen the scope. It’s a confident and ambitious debut that engages from start to finish and promises even greater things to come.