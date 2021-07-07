Question of Taste: Bantry-born author Kate O'Riordan picks her favourite books, music and TV shows 

In advance of her event for West Cork Literary Festival, the Smother screenwriter includes Mare of Easttown 
Kate O'Riordan features as part of the online version of this year's West Cork Literary Festival. Picture: Darragh Kane

Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 22:00
Des O’Driscoll

Kate O'Riordan is an author and screenwriter who was raised in Bantry, Co.Cork. 

She now lives in Twickenham in England with her husband Donal and two children, Jack and Jess. Kate is currently working on next series of Smother for BBC and RTÉ. 

She was recently interviewed in Bantry House by Liz Nugent for this year's West Cork Literary Festival and the interview will be broadcast on Sunday, July 11, as part of the festival which will run throughout July. See westcorkmusic.ie/LFprogramme 

Best recent book you've read and what you liked about it:

Hatching Twitter. A factual account of the invention of Twitter and the in-fighting amongst the founders who were once idealistic best friends.

Best recent film:

Monster on Netflix 

 Best recent show/gig you’ve seen (perhaps a streamed option?):

Mare of Easttown on Sky Atlantic 

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

We're having a Roy Orbison phase in this house. Any of his songs, all of his songs.

First ever book that really moved you:

Lolita. I cried my eyes out.

The best reader/speaker at a literary event you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

Maeve Binchy 

Tell us about your TV viewing:

I love true crime, most reality shows including nearly all of the Housewives franchise and Below Deck.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

West Cork podcast and Serial podcast.

You're curating your dream literary festival – which three artists are on the bill for readings?

Of living writers: Annie Proulx, Julian Barnes, Anne Tyler 

Your best/most famous celebrity encounter:

Best encounter was Maeve Binchy. Warm, funny and very professional. We had to get into a jacuzzi to promote Ladies night at Finbar's Hotel and she was a generous sized lady with hip problems. She was in that tub before the rest of us and kept us laughing the whole day.

You can portal back to any cultural event or literary era – where, when, and why?

The sixties in London. Theatre was exploding with angry voices that hadn't been heard in that context before.

You are queen of the arts scene for a day – what's your first decree?

A free book to every child in the country.

