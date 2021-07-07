Question of Taste: Bantry-born author Kate O'Riordan picks her favourite books, music and TV shows 

Kate O'Riordan is an author and screenwriter who was raised in Bantry, Co.Cork.
She now lives in Twickenham in England with her husband Donal and two children, Jack and Jess. Kate is currently working on next series of Smother for BBC and RTÉ.
She was recently interviewed in Bantry House by Liz Nugent for this year's West Cork Literary Festival and the interview will be broadcast on Sunday, July 11, as part of the festival which will run throughout July. See westcorkmusic.ie/LFprogramme
Hatching Twitter. A factual account of the invention of Twitter and the in-fighting amongst the founders who were once idealistic best friends.
Monster on Netflix
Mare of Easttown on Sky Atlantic
We're having a Roy Orbison phase in this house. Any of his songs, all of his songs.
Lolita. I cried my eyes out.
Maeve Binchy
I love true crime, most reality shows including nearly all of the Housewives franchise and Below Deck.
West Cork podcast and Serial podcast.
Of living writers: Annie Proulx, Julian Barnes, Anne Tyler
Best encounter was Maeve Binchy. Warm, funny and very professional. We had to get into a jacuzzi to promote Ladies night at Finbar's Hotel and she was a generous sized lady with hip problems. She was in that tub before the rest of us and kept us laughing the whole day.
The sixties in London. Theatre was exploding with angry voices that hadn't been heard in that context before.
A free book to every child in the country.