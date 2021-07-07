Wednesday TV Tips: Hugh Wallace, superheroes and Euro 2020 semi-finals

The Great House Revival

RTÉ1, 8pm

Architect Hugh Wallace meets Ronan and Charles, who are transforming Kilglass House in Longford, an 18th-century former rectory in dire need of rescuing.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Sky One, 8pm

As Marvel continues to triumph at the box office, DC fights the good fight on the small screen. With Spooner on board, Ava hopes her special powers will lead them to the aliens that are spread out across the timeline. (S6, ep 2)

Location, Location, Location, 20 Years and Counting

Channel 4, 8pm

The original of the “property porn” species. Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer remember searching for character homes, from a statement property in Cambridgeshire to a chocolate box cottage in Cheshire or north Wales.

Florence Court House in Fermanagh: explored in detail, TG4, 8.30pm

Ar Scáth na Sléibhte

TG4, 8.30pm

Cormac Ó hÁdhmaill visits Co Fermanagh's Florence Court House, and reveals how the Marble Arch Caves beneath the foothills of the Cuilcagh Mountain were discovered.

The Repair Shop

BBC One, 9pm

Jay Blades and his merry band of experts restore a bus conductor's ticket machine, a Victorian automaton that can play the piano and a trophy belonging to a former world champion kickboxer

Love Island

Virgin Media One, 10pm

Will there be trouble in paradise as the unstoppable reality franchise, unfolding in balmy Majorca, rumbles ever onwards?

Grey’s Anatomy

RTÉ2, 10.15pm

The TV medical drama that refuses to die. Levi gets accepted into the vaccine trial. Meanwhile, Amelia and Owen treat a car crash patient, and Hayes and Jo are met with Luna's legal guardian.

Jordan Pickford of England poses ahead of tonight's match with Denmark, RTÉ 2, 7pm. Pic: Patrick Elmont - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Sport

Is football coming home? That could very well be the case, as Denmark seek to bring the European Championship back to Copenhagen for the second time. They’re up against likeable underdogs England. RTÉ2, 7pm.

Radio

Tar liom go dtí an Choill

R na G, 1.30pm

Róisín Sheehy ventures into forests near Lismore, Co Waterford, and in Cúil Aodha, Co Cork, in the latest instalment of the series.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer Peter Sirr discusses his new book of essays, 'Intimate City: Dublin Essays'; singer Lux Alma talks about new audiovisual work 'To the Sea'.