Wednesday TV Tips: Hugh Wallace, superheroes and Euro 2020 semi-finals

Hugh Wallace: looking at a rectory in need of rescue, RTÉ 1, 8pm

Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 14:23

The Great House Revival

RTÉ1, 8pm 

Architect Hugh Wallace meets Ronan and Charles, who are transforming Kilglass House in Longford, an 18th-century former rectory in dire need of rescuing.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Sky One, 8pm 

As Marvel continues to triumph at the box office, DC fights the good fight on the small screen. With Spooner on board, Ava hopes her special powers will lead them to the aliens that are spread out across the timeline. (S6, ep 2) 

Location, Location, Location, 20 Years and Counting

Channel 4, 8pm 

The original of the “property porn” species. Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer remember searching for character homes, from a statement property in Cambridgeshire to a chocolate box cottage in Cheshire or north Wales.

Florence Court House in Fermanagh: explored in detail, TG4, 8.30pm

Ar Scáth na Sléibhte

TG4, 8.30pm 

Cormac Ó hÁdhmaill visits Co Fermanagh's Florence Court House, and reveals how the Marble Arch Caves beneath the foothills of the Cuilcagh Mountain were discovered.

The Repair Shop

BBC One, 9pm 

Jay Blades and his merry band of experts restore a bus conductor's ticket machine, a Victorian automaton that can play the piano and a trophy belonging to a former world champion kickboxer 

Love Island

Virgin Media One, 10pm 

Will there be trouble in paradise as the unstoppable reality franchise, unfolding in balmy Majorca, rumbles ever onwards?

Grey’s Anatomy

RTÉ2, 10.15pm 

The TV medical drama that refuses to die. Levi gets accepted into the vaccine trial. Meanwhile, Amelia and Owen treat a car crash patient, and Hayes and Jo are met with Luna's legal guardian.

Jordan Pickford of England poses ahead of tonight's match with Denmark, RTÉ 2, 7pm. Pic: Patrick Elmont - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Sport 

Is football coming home? That could very well be the case, as Denmark seek to bring the European Championship back to Copenhagen for the second time. They’re up against likeable underdogs England. RTÉ2, 7pm.

Radio 

Tar liom go dtí an Choill 

R na G, 1.30pm 

Róisín Sheehy ventures into forests near Lismore, Co Waterford, and in Cúil Aodha, Co Cork, in the latest instalment of the series.

Arena 

RTÉ 1, 7pm 

Writer Peter Sirr discusses his new book of essays, 'Intimate City: Dublin Essays'; singer Lux Alma talks about new audiovisual work 'To the Sea'.

