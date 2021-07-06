Kilkenny Arts Festival unveils mix of live and online events for August

Following last weekend’s Pilot Festival in Kilmainham, the arts sector continues to navigate the road out of the Covid-19 pandemic and return to live performances.
Organisers of the Kilkenny Arts Festival have today announced details of the 2021 festival scheduled to take place on August 5-15.
Attendees of the festival will have the chance to experience in-person performances subject to government guidelines, with events including theatre premieres, music and visual art in the Marble City.
Live performances will include those from the Irish National Opera, singer Karan Casey and storyteller Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, with a new theatre performance Tonic being presented by Rough Magic Theatre Company and Fionn Foley.
In addition to in-person events, the festival will also include digital events including the Secret Music Series, which can be viewed online.
Festival director Olga Barry spoke of the continuing challenges faced by the arts sector. “Within and through those challenges, the creative sector shines bright and bubbles with talent and ideas. We’re very proud to bring these artists and experiences to audiences in Kilkenny and beyond this year,” said Barry.
For more information and bookings, go to kilkennyarts.ie