Triskel in Cork to adapt courtyard for programme of outdoor concerts 

Socially-distanced crowds of up to 50 people will be able to attend the music and spoken word events 
The courtyard at Triskel Christchurch will host a series of events at weekends in July and August. Picture: Dominik Kosicki 

Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 16:05
Des O’Driscoll

Cork is to get another series of outdoor events, with the Triskel Arts Centre announcing plans to open its courtyard as a venue. It's the second such  programme to be announced on Leeside this week, following on from the launch of the Everyman's series at Elizabeth Fort.

While the artists involved in the Triskel programme are yet to be announced, plans are under way to adapt the courtyard of what was the old Christchurch. An estimated 50 people will be able to attend the music, comedy and spoken-word events across a number of weekends from July 22. It is planned to hold three shows a day from Thursday to Sunday.

Funded by the Arts Council's In The Open – Faoin Spéir initiative and Cork City Council, attendees at the events will be in socially distanced pod-groups, with a roof cover to cater for the vagaries of the Irish summer. A recently-opened cafe at Triskel, operated by Brook Foods, will provide refreshments.

Tony Sheehan, artistic director at Triskel; right, Christchurch on South Main Street, Cork.

Tony Sheehan, artistic director at Triskel, said: “We are delighted that the Arts Council and Cork City Council have invested in the creation of this exciting outdoor space for the summer. Working with Verdant Productions and other creative partners in Cork we hope to bring music, entertainment, comedy and storytelling to the people of Cork and visitors in July and August.” 

During lockdown, Triskel Christchurch had hosted a number of streamed events, and the facility's cinema reopened recently for live screenings. 

Christchurch itself was built in 1740, and after the Church of Ireland decided to deconsecrate the building in 1979, it passed into City Council ownership, before a major refurbishment by Triskel saw it relaunched as a 250-capacity venue in 2011.

Triskel in Cork to adapt courtyard for programme of outdoor concerts 

