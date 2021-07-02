Triskel in Cork to adapt courtyard for programme of outdoor concerts 

Cork is to get another series of outdoor events, with the Triskel Arts Centre announcing plans to open its courtyard as a venue. It's the second such programme to be announced on Leeside this week, following on from the launch of the Everyman's series at Elizabeth Fort.

While the artists involved in the Triskel programme are yet to be announced, plans are under way to adapt the courtyard of what was the old Christchurch. An estimated 50 people will be able to attend the music, comedy and spoken-word events across a number of weekends from July 22. It is planned to hold three shows a day from Thursday to Sunday.