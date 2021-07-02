What you need to know if you're going to tomorrow's Pilot Festival in Dublin

Testing, stage-times and seating, ahead of tomorrow's event at Royal Hospital, Kilmainham
Preparations for A Pilot Festival, an outdoor concert which will take place on Saturday 3rd July at The Royal Hospital, Kilmainham. Pics: Marc O'Sullivan

Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 12:14
Mike McGrath Bryan

What will I need heading into the big gig?

The organisers will need to make sure you have the following heading in.

  • A valid ticket for the festival
  • Proof of a negative antigen test from the designated Festival Test Centre
  • A form of photo ID
  • For you to be over 18 years of age (of course)

The festival test centre is at  Collins' Barracks, on Benburb Street in Dublin 7.

You have to have a negative test, regardless of whether you've been vaccinated.

If you haven't booked your test yet, make an appointment through the official event testing site. 

It's free to get tested, too, with slots available Friday until 10pm and Saturday until 4pm.

What's the parking/transport situation?

No on-site parking. The public are also reminded that public transport is currently at 50% of capacity.

What's the story with getting in?

No advance queueing. Have your tickets handy.

Searches will be conducted, and there's a list of items that are a no-no.

There might be delays in getting into the event, owing to extra Covid measures while taking tickets, searching bags, etc.

Denis Chaila comes on stage around 6pm, while Gavin James closes the show. Picture: Mark Stedman
Denis Chaila comes on stage around 6pm, while Gavin James closes the show. Picture: Mark Stedman

How are we staying safe once we get in?

Organisers say there are four specific festival sites, each with a bar, food, toilets, etc.

You'll be seated with your buddies in your pod, and you're asked to stay there unless you need the toilet, are getting the current round, etc.

You'll have to wear your mask outside of your seating pod, and social distancing applies in queues and the like.

You'll need to have the Covid tracker app on your smartphone, too - this is the contact-tracing aspect of it.

There's to be no messing in general - outside alcohol and other contraband will be confiscated, and stewards are on the lookout for anyone acting up, given the circumstances.

Better safe than sorry, I suppose.

There's lot of little things that are different, certainly.

Contactless cards at the bar and food, small bags only, no cloakroom or the like.

There also won't be an ATM on-site.

What if I or my friends need help with accessibility?

Promoters MCD will have accessibility staff on hand around the festival sites.

Anything else?

It's Ireland. Dress for the weather.

The lineup for A Pilot Festival, July 3rd in Kilmainham, Co Dublin
The lineup for A Pilot Festival, July 3rd in Kilmainham, Co Dublin

What time are the acts on?

As of now, this is the plan:

  • 3pm - Doors open
  • 3.30pm - Wyvern Lingo
  • 4.45pm - Sharon Shannon
  • 6pm - Denise Chaila
  • 7.05pm - Wild Youth
  • 8.10pm - Lyra
  • 9.15pm - Gavin James

A fine bill of homegrown Irish fare, with something for nearly everyone. Enjoy yourself - but stay safe!

  • Further information on the event, including public transport routes, is available here.

