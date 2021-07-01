A Question Of Taste: Jerry Fish picks his favourites, from T Rex to the Sultans of Ping 

Jerry Fish, singer, was born in Dublin and spent his childhood in south London. His family returned to Dublin in the late 1970s when he was a teenager. “The unsettling experience led to me leaving home quite young and adopting an adventurous nomadic lifestyle, travelling the world from an early age. I didn’t really settle down until much later in life,” he says. “It took a rock and roll circus to make me feel at home and in a place where I truly belong.”

On Wednesday, July 7, he will perform at Clonmel Junction Arts Festival in the Festival Dome in Mick Delahunty Square.

Best recent book you've read:

Temple Bar - A History by Maurice Curtis. Being a Dubliner who “can’t throw a stone in Ringsend in case I hit a cousin” as I have no relations outside Dublin’s last fishing village; Raytown, I am obsessed with Dublin history, streets and characters. Once you read this book, walking the streets of Dublin Town becomes a brand new adventure, highly recommended.

Best recent film:

The White Tiger, from acclaimed writer-director Ramin Bahrani.

Best recent show/gig you’ve seen:

The last live gig I attended as a punter was Black Midi in The Button Factory in Dublin at the end of 2019 with my son Charlie.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

Gnossienne no 3 by Eric Satie. Quite simply, the perfect medicine for any dreamer. I also love when CMAT gets played on the radio.

First ever piece of music or art that really moved you:

Mark Bolan and T. Rex blew my mind as a kid, I guess T. Rex ignited my curiosity for all things ‘Glam’ and so began my odyssey to becoming a 'rock star' from a very young age.

The best gig or show you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

The pleasure of having the Sultans of Ping play my tent, The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow, at Electric Picnic was definitely one of my all time favourite rock and roll moments.

Tell us about your TV viewing:

Grayson Perry’s Art Club on TV was by far the best pandemic lockdown viewing. Positive vibrations all the way, Grayson and his lovely wife Phillipa showing us the power art has to unite people and heal all wounds.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

The Business Show is always an entertaining accompaniment to my Saturday morning breakfast. This and Arena with Sean Rocks on RTÉ 1 are two radio shows I regularly listen to.

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill?

The Ramones, Tom Waits, The Flaming Lips.

Your best/most famous celebrity encounter:

I met Lou Reed in Naples while playing with U2 on their Zooropa Tour. The stadium bill was An Emotional Fish, The Velvet Underground and U2. I met Lou the night before the show and said to him, my hand outstretched; “Lou Reed I really want to shake your hand”, to which Lou replied while shaking my hand “Well now you just have.”

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?

CBGB’s on the Bowery in New York City, circa mid-late 1970s. The undisputed birthplace of New York punk, so many bands I adore played this one club in NYC.

You are king of Ireland's arts scene for a day – what's your first decree?

I would really urge the Irish government to look at how the arts and many independent artists are supported in France. Sadly I feel there is still far too much elitism in Irish arts and its funding. Online applications for funding should be simplified. If the Arts Council created an interest-free bank for artists, a bank that engaged in and helped fund independent commercial artistic ideas, I think that would be extremely helpful. We are mostly looking for a 'hand up' not a 'hand out'.