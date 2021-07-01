Gavan Ring: From Cork to Cahersiveen with a love of opera 

“Some of the greatest people from Cahersiveen were born in Cork.” Kerry opera star Gavan Ring is keen to highlight his bona fides as a Corkonian despite his “green and gold blood”.

He rattles off other notable sons of his hometown with a similar provenance - CNN reporter, Donie O’Sullivan and the poet Sigerson Clifford - to support his claim. Ring has recently been announced as one of four ‘Cara O’Sullivan Associate Artists’ at the Cork Opera House.

The programme of performances and masterclasses named to celebrate the legacy of the soprano who died in January has a special resonance for Ring who reminisces on a highlight of his teenage years.

“When I was a very young singer, Cara gave me my first professional gig,” he recalls. “I was a guest artist at her concert in Siamsa Tíre in Tralee, I will never forget that night. We sang a duet together, La ci darem la mano from Don Giovanni. She gave me loads of encouragement and it was instrumental in building my experience and self-confidence.”

From such beginnings, Ring has established himself on the international opera scene. He joined Cara O’Sullivan in the cast of Don Giovanni at the Lismore Opera Festival in 2011 and regularly appeared in major roles with major companies such a Glyndebourne, Welsh National Opera and Irish National Opera.

However, in 2019 he sang his last role as a baritone, Papageno in Mozart’s Magic Flute. Changes in his voice range prompted him to relaunch his career, but as a tenor. While he carried all his experience in stagecraft with him, there was lots of painstaking work to learn new repertoire and convince companies to hire him as a tenor.

His first tenor role, Frederic in the Pirates of Penzance was at the Cork Opera House, in the same year. All was going swimmingly, and the diary was filling up nicely when the pandemic thwarted his nascent tenor career.

At the launch of Cork Opera House’s Cara O’Sullivan Associate Artist Programme were opera singers Rory Musgrave, Emma Nash, Rachel Croash and Gavan Ring. Picture: Miki Barlok

With a growing family to look after, Ring changed tack and went back into the classroom working as a substitute teacher in Louth. He adapted the music-school he runs in Carlingford with his wife, Nicola, to teaching online, a move Ring says has allowed them to take students from all over the world. In an industry that had previously lacked a vocal lobby group, Ring has proved an engaging champion for the live music scene, most memorably as a frequent sparring partner with Ivan Yates on Newstalk.

As part of the Associate Artists programme, Cork Opera House will deliver a series of performances of three popular abridged operas at outdoor locations around Cork city. Parts are sung by the four artists on the programme. Ring is joined by Rachel Croash, Emma Nash and Rory Musgrave. It will be an opportunity for the singers to get back in front of live audiences but also for Ring to get to grips with major tenor roles.

“Alfredo [La Traviata] and Rudolfo [La Boheme] are roles I am being considered for in other houses and I am booked to play Ferando [Cosi fan tutti] at Garsington Opera next year. From a development point of view, it is important to get them sung in and have a bit of fun with them in a supportive environment.”

Although Ring is accustomed to performing on grand stages, he is embracing the outdoors and appears just as eager to engage with audiences in less ostentatious settings. Pressed for a highlight of his performances in the last year he recalls a special moment standing at the tomb of the parents of Daniel O’Connell in the Cemetery of the Holy Cross in Cahersiveen and belting out the local anthem, The Boys of Barr na Sráide.

“There are moments of catharsis, that when they are happening, it is almost an out of body experience and when the dust settles, the memory is emblazoned on your soul.”

No doubt there will be magic moments too around Cork to delight when Ring and his associates make Cork city their stage. “Please God the weather will play ball but we are hardy bucks and we will make it work regardless and do our best to give people a good show.”