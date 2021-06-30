Cork to get new series of outdoor performances at Elizabeth Fort 

The doors of the Everyman in Cork may be closed, but the hallowed theatre is taking a summer sojourn across the city to host a series of outdoor performances. Over five weekends in July and August, the Everyman will organise music, theatre and puppetry at Elizabeth Fort off Barrack Street.
Supported by Cork City Council, potential highlights include the Kabin Crew rappers, music from the Cork Pops Orchestra, and the visit of Bosco with the Lambert Puppet Theatre. Popular funny-man Tadhg Hickey will also perform his one-man show, In One Eye, Out the Other, and the Two Norries will record a live version of their podcast at the venue.
All events will take place outdoors in the sizeable courtyard of the 17th-century fort. The historic location recently hosted some performances for Cork Midsummer Festival, and the fort itself has been a major part of the city's tourism offering in recent years, particularly since the Garda station in the main building was decommissioned in 2013. Elizabeth Fort has also previously been the location for a market, and a Christmas ice-skating venue.
Everyman artistic director Sophie Motley expressed her delight to be back organising performances. “Each bite-size outdoor show will be joyful, fun, and a taster of the thrill of live performance that we’ve all yearned for,” said Motley.
Michelle Carew, arts officer at Cork City Council, said: "Throughout the pandemic, the arts have been a source of comfort and escape for the people of Cork city and it is truly exciting to see artists take to the stage once again this summer."
- Friday 23rd July - Karen Underwood and John O’Brien 'What a Difference a Day Makes’ - jazz, soul and blues
- Saturday 24th July – Laura O’Mahony 'Live and LOUD!' - comedy performance
- Friday 30th July – 'Throwing Shapes Live' A showcase of music and spoken word from The Kabin Studio
- Saturday 31st July – ‘In One Eye, Out the Other’, a one-man play by Irish comedian Tadhg Hickey
- Saturday 7th August – The 2 Norries - Live Podcast – Starring James Leonard and Timmy Long
- Sunday 8th August – Sunday Songbook - That’s Amore, The Story of Dean Martin
- Friday 13th August – A World of Music with Evelyn Grant and Cork Pops Orchestra, featuring special guest Keith Hanley
- Saturday 14th August - Olympio X OUTSIDER Collective hip hop peformances – Featuring KeSTine and Outsider YP
- Saturday 15th August – Bosco’s Garden – Lambert Puppet Theatre
- Friday 20th August – Charolais by Noni Stapleton, Directed by Bairbre Ní Chaoimh.
- Saturday 21st August – Karan Casey performing with acclaimed musicians Seán Óg Graham on guitar, Niamh Dunne on fiddle and vocals and Niall Vallely on concertina