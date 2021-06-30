Cork to get new series of outdoor performances at Elizabeth Fort 

The doors of the Everyman in Cork may be closed, but the hallowed theatre is taking a summer sojourn across the city to host a series of outdoor performances. Over five weekends in July and August, the Everyman will organise music, theatre and puppetry at Elizabeth Fort off Barrack Street.

Supported by Cork City Council, potential highlights include the Kabin Crew rappers, music from the Cork Pops Orchestra, and the visit of Bosco with the Lambert Puppet Theatre. Popular funny-man Tadhg Hickey will also perform his one-man show, In One Eye, Out the Other, and the Two Norries will record a live version of their podcast at the venue.