Theatre review: Abbey play provides a gentle reintroduction to live theatre 

If life followed the script of ads for banks and life insurance, then the autumn years should be ones of new independence and freedom. In Una McKevitt’s new play at the Abbey, they are a time not so much characterised by the empty nest as by a failure to launch of adult children. And not so much full of wholesome activity, but stalked by long-term illness. It’s a time of complications and tension rather than easeful repose.
Daughter Fiona (Liz FitzGibbon) has quit her job in insurance and is back in the family home, looking for direction. Trouble is, she mostly likes “relaxing” and reading books in her room. Her flighty sister Aoife (Aoibheann McCann) has just arrived from London for a wedding, with the news she’s broken up with everyone’s idea of a perfect potential husband.
Providing the emotional support, and still very much in the Mammy role, is Brenda (an on-form Catherine Byrne) already with her hands full dealing with the emphysema of her husband, Frank (a playful Bosco Hogan).
All the pieces are in place, then, for a family drama, with the crucible provided by Colin Richmond’s convincingly realised open-plan suburban kitchen and lounge. After the last 15 months, no one needs reminding that spaces like this can prove combustible.
“Give it enough air,” Fiona is reminded at one point, apropos Frank’s mattress upstairs. Emma Jordan’s direction does just that for the excellent ensemble interpretations of Una McKevitt’s skilfully delineated characters. The storyline for the family drama is apt to veer toward hoary old cliches of secrets revealed, or teary-eyed resolution.
McKevitt avoids that, which is welcome, but in doing so, adds perhaps too little to her slice of life. We remain confronted by six characters in search of a plot. For all that, it’s a gentle reintroduction to theatregoing, almost like a visit with those exotic creatures – Other People. And maybe that’s just what we need right now.
- In person until June 26. Streaming until July 10. See abbeytheatre.ie