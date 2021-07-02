Friday TV Tips: 'I could shoot you in the middle of Mardi Gras and they can't touch me'

Double Jeopardy

Virgin Media One, 10.05pm

"It's called double jeopardy. I learned a few things in prison, Nick. I could shoot you in the middle of Mardi Gras and they can't touch me."

An oldie but still good. Framed for the murder of her husband, Libby Parsons (Ashley Judd) survives the long years in prison with two burning desires sustaining her — finding her son and solving the mystery that destroyed her once-happy life. Standing between her and her quest, however, is her parole officer (Tommy Lee Jones).

Ashley Judd has said she believes she was blackballed by Harvey Weinstein because she was not afraid of him. She was among the first women to accuse the movie mogul of sexual harassment, and says he sabotaged her career.

Ashley Judd. Picture: Anthony Harvey/PA Wire

Sport

GAA: Minor Hurling Championship Hurling All-Ireland semi-final — Limerick v Galway, TG4, 7.20pm

Golf: Irish Open, day two at Mount Juliet. RTÉ One, 1.30pm

UEFA Euro 2020. First quarter-finals. Switzerland v Spain, ko 5pm; Belgium v Italy, ko 8pm, RTÉ2

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Sky Cinema

A most excellent, but middle-aged adventure as the time-travelling best friends return for a quest 30 years in the making. The two rockers — now both dads in their 50s — travel through time to steal a hit song from their older selves. Stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, and Kristen Schaal.

Be excellent to each other: Bill and Ted Face The Music

Fear Street Part One 1994

Netflix

An RL Stine film trilogy. A number of brutal murders have taken place in Shadyside over the past three centuries, and in the first part of the project, a group of teenage friends accidentally stumble across the evil force responsible for them. The second part is set in 1978 and debuts on July 9, with the third, which takes place in 1666, available a week later.

Maya Hawke as Heather in Fear Street Part 1: 1994. Netflix

Radio

Lasracha R na G, 9pm: Legendary country hellraiser Gram Parsons is the focus of this first programme about Americana music and artists, hosted as Gaeilge by Seán Ó hÉanaigh.