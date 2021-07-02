Friday TV Tips: 'I could shoot you in the middle of Mardi Gras and they can't touch me'

— Euro 2020 Switzerland v Spain and Belgium v Italy; plus Bill and Ted grow up, kinda; and a teen horror trilogy on Netflix
Friday TV Tips: 'I could shoot you in the middle of Mardi Gras and they can't touch me'

Double Jeopardy with Ashley Judd and Tommy Lee Jones

Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Double Jeopardy

Virgin Media One, 10.05pm

"It's called double jeopardy. I learned a few things in prison, Nick. I could shoot you in the middle of Mardi Gras and they can't touch me."

An oldie but still good. Framed for the murder of her husband, Libby Parsons (Ashley Judd) survives the long years in prison with two burning desires sustaining her — finding her son and solving the mystery that destroyed her once-happy life. Standing between her and her quest, however, is her parole officer (Tommy Lee Jones).

Ashley Judd has said she believes she was blackballed by Harvey Weinstein because she was not afraid of him. She was among the first women to accuse the movie mogul of sexual harassment, and says he sabotaged her career.

Ashley Judd. Picture: Anthony Harvey/PA Wire
Ashley Judd. Picture: Anthony Harvey/PA Wire

Sport

GAA: Minor Hurling Championship Hurling All-Ireland semi-final — Limerick v Galway, TG4, 7.20pm

Golf: Irish Open, day two at Mount Juliet. RTÉ One, 1.30pm

UEFA Euro 2020. First quarter-finals. Switzerland v Spain, ko 5pm; Belgium v Italy, ko 8pm, RTÉ2 

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Sky Cinema

A most excellent, but middle-aged adventure as the time-travelling best friends return for a quest 30 years in the making. The two rockers — now both dads in their 50s — travel through time to steal a hit song from their older selves. Stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, and Kristen Schaal.

Be excellent to each other: Bill and Ted Face The Music 
Be excellent to each other: Bill and Ted Face The Music 

Fear Street Part One 1994

Netflix

An RL Stine film trilogy. A number of brutal murders have taken place in Shadyside over the past three centuries, and in the first part of the project, a group of teenage friends accidentally stumble across the evil force responsible for them. The second part is set in 1978 and debuts on July 9, with the third, which takes place in 1666, available a week later.

Maya Hawke as Heather in Fear Street Part 1: 1994. Netflix
Maya Hawke as Heather in Fear Street Part 1: 1994. Netflix

Radio

Lasracha R na G, 9pm: Legendary country hellraiser Gram Parsons is the focus of this first programme about Americana music and artists, hosted as Gaeilge by Seán Ó hÉanaigh.

Read More

Movie reviews: Bill and Ted are back — and violent revenge in The Devil All the Time

More in this section

Sylvia Plath auction - Sotheby's Notes and personal items belonging to Sylvia Plath going under the hammer
Cork City Reflections: New book merges old postcards with modern images  Cork City Reflections: New book merges old postcards with modern images 
Cork to get new series of outdoor performances at Elizabeth Fort  Cork to get new series of outdoor performances at Elizabeth Fort 
fear street part one: 1994scary movieshorror filmsbill and ted face the music#euro 2020golf irish openmount julietdouble jeopardyperson: ashley juddperson: tommy lee jonesperson: keanu reevesperson: alex winterperson: kristen schaalperson: harvey weinsteinperson: rl stineperson: maya hawke
Friday TV Tips: 'I could shoot you in the middle of Mardi Gras and they can't touch me'

What you need to know if you're going to the Pilot Festival at Royal Hospital, Kilmainham

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices