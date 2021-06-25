Music Generation Cork gets a slice of RTÉ Toy Show Appeal €6.6million funding

Young Cork hip hop artists, choirs and musicians belonging to a music education programme that gets funds from U2 are to benefit from a massive Late Late Toy Show cash stash too.

They will be among an estimated 635,690 kids who will be helped by 55 projects across the country that are to get a share of funds raised by Late Late Toy Show viewers.

The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal raised €6.6 million in donations. Half of that money went to three key charities: Barnardos Ireland, Children’s Health Foundation Ireland, and Children's Books Ireland. The remaining funds go to 55 children's charities and projects — one of these is Music Generation Cork.

Music Generation is Ireland's national performance music education programme which is funded in part by U2.

Music Generation Cork celebrates social inclusion and diversity, with more than 2,000 children between the ages of 3 and 18 involved.

The project gives young people access to all styles of music, and loans instruments to schools and youth groups. Music Generation Cork is also a central annual participant in Cork Midsummer Festival. Throwing Shapes is a documentary illustrating the stories of seven young Cork hip hop artists.

Cian Hearn Gatch, Daniel Sheehan, Ava Collins, Katelyn O’Sullivan, Kayleigh Russell, Ricky Salmon Ansom, and Alex Brady aka Pacino Brady have spent many years creating Throwing Shapes. The project has evolved from an experiment in creative writing into a play and now it has become a film which is a musical reflection on what it's like to be young in Cork City today.

As well as participating in community festivals and launching local choirs, Music Generation Cork, which is to get €97,800, has developed mobile recording facilities to inspire collaboration and creative experiences in young people.

Ryan Tubridy spoke with Darren Stewart, AKA 'MC Tiny' about the Kabin Studio, a recording space in Cork's Hollyhill for hip hop and original music,

Tubridy described the Kabin Studio, supported by Music Generation Cork, as “a place full of heart and creativity that brings people [...] out of the corners and out of your shells, and into the world. We want to support that, thanks to the people of Ireland.”