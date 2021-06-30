Wednesday TV Tips: Was this influencer an ingenious con artist or trapped in a lie?

Belle Gibson's life examined in Bad Influencer; and another chance to catch a documentary on the women in the Irish Revolution who were victims of sexual violence
Bad Influencer aims to unlock the shocking rise and fall of Belle Gibson, one of Instagram’s first super-influencers.

Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 12:00
Caroline Delaney

An Biongó

TG4, 7.30pm

Poignant and entertaining — an exploration of Ireland's continuing love affair with Bingo.

Bad Influencer: The Great Insta Con

BBC1, 11.35pm

Belle Gibson was one of Instagram's first super-influencers, and by the age of 23 had launched a hugely successful food-related app and accompanying book. Gibson claimed to have suffered cancer and been cured via unconventional treatments and eating a plant-based diet. But it was revealed that she had never had the disease. 

Warm, glamorous, and authentic, Belle’s appeal transcended Instagram as she scored a lucrative deal with Penguin, while winning awards and plaudits from Apple, Elle, Cosmo and others.

Seen through the eyes of those who adored her and those who exposed her, Bad Influencer will lift the lid on one of social media’s great mysteries: who was the real Belle Gibson – an ingenious con artist or damaged young woman trapped in a lie?

Belle Gibson

Cogadh ar Mhná

TG4, 9.30pm

This documentary presents for the first time the witness testimony of some of the women in the Irish Revolution who were victims of sexual violence. It shows that sexual violence was perpetrated by all sides and highlights the repeated silencing of women and their stories in Irish history.

Cogadh ar Mhná, TG4

America: The Motion Picture

Netflix

Channing Tatum, Simon Pegg and Olivia Munn in the vocal cast for this over-the-top animated telling of the American Revolution. A muscle-bound, chainsaw-wielding George Washington (complete with perfect teeth) assembles an assorted bunch of rapscallions, including beer-loving bro Sam Adams, Thomas Edison, Paul Revere, and Geronimo, to take on Benedict Arnold and Britain's King James.

America: The Motion Picture, Netflix

Somos

Netflix

Inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ginger Thompson's investigative article 'How the US Triggered a Massacre in Mexico'. An examination of how the Mexican border town of Allende ended up at the centre of a shocking massacre, prompted by a Drug Enforcement Administration operation that went badly wrong.

Louise O'Neill

