Cork Midsummer Festival: Three highlights for the weekend 

A world premiere play and live hip hop at Elizabeth Fort feature among the attractions 
Cork Midsummer Festival: Three highlights for the weekend 

Some of the participants in Throwing Shapes from The Kabin Studios, Knocknaheeny Picture: Clare Keogh

Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 10:00
Des O’Driscoll

To The Lighthouse

Online from the Everyman, Friday-Sunday, €25 

Marina Carr has adapted To The Lighthouse. 
Marina Carr has adapted To The Lighthouse. 

Irish playwright Marina Carr has adapted Virginia Woolf's 1927 book for a world premiere performance at the festival. Derbhle Crotty and Olwen Fouéré feature among the familiar faces in the cast of a play that's directed by Annabelle Comyn.

A Midsummer Celebration 

Elizabeth Fort, Sunday, €15 / €12 

 Tobi Omoteso. Picture Clare Keogh
 Tobi Omoteso. Picture Clare Keogh

Nigerian-Irish dancer Tobi Omoteso curates a programme to showcase some of Ireland's hip hop culture. Cork's own Cuttin Heads Collective will be attendance as, well as as the likes of Limerockers Bboy Crew from Limerick. Beats, rhymes and dancing.

Throwing Shapes

 Online Friday to Sunday, free

The work of GMCBeats, aka Garry McCarthy, made international news recently when he collaborated with young Palestinian rapper MC Abdul, but for this film he's been unearthing local talent from his Kabin Studio in Knocknaheeny. The short documentary features seven of the young talents who've been using the studio, both as a creative outlet and a means of dealing with some of the tough situations life has thrown at them.

More in this section

Richard Chambers to release first book with Harper Collins Ireland  Richard Chambers to release first book with Harper Collins Ireland 
Westlife 'incredibly saddened' to reschedule Páirc Uí Chaoimh concerts again Westlife 'incredibly saddened' to reschedule Páirc Uí Chaoimh concerts again
Mockie Ah! A documentary on Cork's own drag family premieres Friday on RTÉ Player Mockie Ah! A documentary on Cork's own drag family premieres Friday on RTÉ Player
#cork midsummer festival
Cork Midsummer Festival: Three highlights for the weekend 

Cork Opera House gears up for first live performance

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices