Cork Midsummer Festival: Three highlights for the weekend 

To The Lighthouse

Online from the Everyman, Friday-Sunday, €25

Marina Carr has adapted To The Lighthouse.

Irish playwright Marina Carr has adapted Virginia Woolf's 1927 book for a world premiere performance at the festival. Derbhle Crotty and Olwen Fouéré feature among the familiar faces in the cast of a play that's directed by Annabelle Comyn.

A Midsummer Celebration

Elizabeth Fort, Sunday, €15 / €12

Tobi Omoteso. Picture Clare Keogh

Nigerian-Irish dancer Tobi Omoteso curates a programme to showcase some of Ireland's hip hop culture. Cork's own Cuttin Heads Collective will be attendance as, well as as the likes of Limerockers Bboy Crew from Limerick. Beats, rhymes and dancing.

Throwing Shapes

Online Friday to Sunday, free

The work of GMCBeats, aka Garry McCarthy, made international news recently when he collaborated with young Palestinian rapper MC Abdul, but for this film he's been unearthing local talent from his Kabin Studio in Knocknaheeny. The short documentary features seven of the young talents who've been using the studio, both as a creative outlet and a means of dealing with some of the tough situations life has thrown at them.