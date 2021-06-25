Cork Midsummer Festival: Three highlights for the weekend 

Online from the Everyman, Friday-Sunday, €25
Irish playwright Marina Carr has adapted Virginia Woolf's 1927 book for a world premiere performance at the festival. Derbhle Crotty and Olwen Fouéré feature among the familiar faces in the cast of a play that's directed by Annabelle Comyn.
Elizabeth Fort, Sunday, €15 / €12
Nigerian-Irish dancer Tobi Omoteso curates a programme to showcase some of Ireland's hip hop culture. Cork's own Cuttin Heads Collective will be attendance as, well as as the likes of Limerockers Bboy Crew from Limerick. Beats, rhymes and dancing.
Online Friday to Sunday, free
The work of GMCBeats, aka Garry McCarthy, made international news recently when he collaborated with young Palestinian rapper MC Abdul, but for this film he's been unearthing local talent from his Kabin Studio in Knocknaheeny. The short documentary features seven of the young talents who've been using the studio, both as a creative outlet and a means of dealing with some of the tough situations life has thrown at them.