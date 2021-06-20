Book interview: Home Rule, and the Protestants that took up arms against it

‘MY husband Peter is English; he thought he’d come to Queens University, Belfast, to go fishing; instead he caught me.’ Northern Irish writer, Ruth Kirby-Smith beams at me through a zoom lens from her Leeds home. We’re talking about her recent publication ‘The Settlement’, a book which at that point, I hadn’t fully read. Little did I know, two days later, I’d guzzle the final chapters, the book’s heroine Sarah remaining indelibly imprinted in my mind.

Leafing through the velvet-like pages (the author tells me she didn’t personally choose the sumptuous paper) the reader finds themselves shunted into a turbulent period of Ulster history, albeit one less spoken about. It’s 1914 and Ulster Unionists are reeling from a 1912 Home Rule Bill proposing to grant Ireland self-government. Vehemently opposed to measures that would see them under the authority of a Dublin Parliament, they form a paramilitary force - The Ulster Volunteers - to resist the movement by force of arms. A world of political turmoil unfolds, nationalists setting up the Irish Volunteers in direct response.

With a focus on the Protestant community and ‘Big House’ of Lindara, ‘The Settlements’ characters are all wrapped up in the Protestant political movement of the time. Ruth states that although she has used names, people and places from her childhood home in the countryside south of Belfast, it’s not all based on family experiences.

‘Protestant but not Orange is the best way to describe my family. We loved the South, going to the ‘Free State’ - Rathmines in Dublin – on holidays; I knew more about the Easter Rising than I knew about what happened in the North.’ (Included in the book is a superb account of the Shelbourne hotel in the aftermath of the Rising.) ‘It was only after my father died that I started researching that period of history in Northern Ireland.’

Now 72, Ruth is no stranger to the more recent ‘Troubles’ stating she nearly got blown up twice on Belfast’s Bloody Friday back in 1973.

Ruth admits ‘Chapters 3 and 4 is my dad’s actual story; I grew up with stories of him being kidnapped and his parents coming to take him back; the letters in the book are real – I actually have them in my possession. The book is peppered with lots of characters from my past, including my grandmother who was quite severe and proper; I remember the grand house and having afternoon tea on the horsehair dining seats, the Colonel based on her gardener.’

Previously working as a city planner and entrepreneur owning a successful baby bag company, Ruth wanted to be a writer. ‘I’ve always told stories; I knew I had to learn how to write with that voice but I could never quite get a story that grasped me. I went to a creative writing course in Leeds. It was only when Daddy died I started looking into his era. The whole anti-home rule movement grabbed me; I knew then I had a story to tell.’

The story arose from a process of asking and answering questions about her ancestry. ‘My father was fostered at 3 days old; the obvious question was why? A well off family, I started asking what was happening in their lives. Daddy was born in 1919 so I looked at that ten year period beforehand. It was while reading about that particular period in the History of Ulster by Jonathan Bardon that I thought - what an amazing story! I didn’t know half of this stuff. People I knew who studied history hadn’t even come across it.’

Originally Ruth Brown, to her knowledge her family were not attendees of Carson’s mass meetings or directly involved with the Larne gunrunning incident so vividly outlined in the book, but it was the times they lived in. Importing weapons from Germany, the focus of the Ulster Volunteers was averted by the outbreak of World War 1 which she so poignantly describes, the Irish Volunteers in the South fighting the same war under Redmond (and incidentally, importing guns from similar sources in Germany).

The 1916 Battle of the Somme, disastrous for the Ulster Volunteers, occurred in the first of July, the beginning of the marching season. The tragedy, born in the battlefields ‘was mourned in the fields of Ulster during that long, sad summer. Through it all, the harvest had to be brought in and the animals fed and looked after. There was no letup for grief in the round of daily toil.’

As an author coming from a Protestant background, was it a struggle to be objective? ‘No, I loved it. That’s what I wanted to do. I didn’t want to write with one voice so I chose a heroine who didn’t take sides; a free thinking anti-homeruler. To some extent, there’s a bit of me in that. I question things and I’m very open about Ireland. I did politics at Queens during the civil rights era; nearly everyone I knew in the student body was for civil rights. I didn’t want goodies and baddies; I wanted the main character to question everything. I didn’t want to be promoting the Protestant cause. I had to balance it.’

When the character Sarah gets involved in the gunrunning at Larne, she felt pulled into it only because all the people she loved were involved. ‘When they needed me, my loyalty to them was bigger than my own principals. In doing so I had betrayed myself a little bit.’ The writer uses overtly simple language, somewhat unusual for a novel; no one is ‘shuddering’ or ‘quivering’ or any of that nonsense; instead there are descriptions of ‘a face as long as a Lurgan spade’, or, on an unwanted pregnancy, ‘finding myself in a real pucker.’

The author puts her simple writing style down to years of compiling reports, however, it dawns on this writer that perhaps her simple writing skills come down to her ‘no frills’ Presbyterian background. The engagement of alliteration is alright for describing something like outfits at a Venetian masked ball, but certainly not for hardworking Northern Irish Protestants.

Stating that Belfast was the industrial hub of Ireland during that era with both shipbuilding and a vast linen trade, Ruth reiterates the main concerns of anti-home-rulers was trade; the focus of her book, Samuels’ linen mills, supplies the British war machine with everything from tents to kit bags. ‘Now with Brexit 100 years on it just resonates; the ‘settlement’ referred to in whispers over the course of the book is about money, not religion or politics.’

‘My vision for the book is that readers will learn about Northern Ireland. An English friend who recently read it said they were intrigued, researching the history, previously unknown to them, as they read’ adding ‘Having grown up in Northern Ireland, although I’ve kept some basic principles, I’ve no time for religion.’ In terms of her personal exploration, the author says two large themes emerged, the first being a realisation that it was probably the Protestants that armed themselves first.

‘The gunrunning happened on April 24th, 1914 when the UVF raised money to run guns into Larne, the time for real violence in the South happened later during the Easter Rising 1916; I found that surprising. My next surprise was the resonance today with all issues regarding trade. These were also at the forefront of most Protestants’ minds in the beginning of the last century, aside from their fears of being subsumed by a dominant Catholic culture.’

The Settlement is a ripping good yarn woven around family, love, and hardship, with affairs, dementia, murder and debt thrown in amongst the political mire. ‘I want people to love the book; not only because of the good characters and story, but also from the pleasure of learning about a time or a place they knew nothing about. I want the reader to put it down and say ‘’twas a great story, but I learned something as well.’