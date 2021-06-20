Sunday TV Tips: 'Money is not life’s report card' — Lady Bird with Saoirse Ronan

Piers Morgan chats with Joan Collins; Wales v Italy in Euro 2020 — and another chance to catch National Tresaures in Cork
Sunday TV Tips: 'Money is not life’s report card' — Lady Bird with Saoirse Ronan

 Saoirse Ronan as Christine 'Lady Bird' McPherson and director Greta Gerwig on set. Picture: PA Photo/Universal Pictures/A24/Merie Wallace

Sun, 20 Jun, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

National Treasures

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Another chance to catch this one. Exploring fascinating objects in the hands of ordinary people that reveal the social history of Ireland over the last 100 years, beginning with a roadshow in Cork.  From Sonia O’Sullivan’s running shoes to a plectrum from Rory Gallagher’s last Irish gig, John Creedon and the team of curators leave no stone unturned as they discover what Munster has to offer.

National Treasures presenter, John Creedon
National Treasures presenter, John Creedon

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: Joan Collins

UTV, 9pm

The actress is back after 11 years for another chat with Piers Morgan. She talks about her 70 years in the film industry.

Piers Morgan's Life Stories: Joan Collins
Piers Morgan's Life Stories: Joan Collins

Lady Bird

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

An artistic teenager has a difficult relationship with her mother while growing up in California. Comedy drama, starring Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf.

Sport

Camogie league final: Kilkenny v Galway (throw-in 7.30pm, RTÉ2).

UEFA Euro 2020: Wales v Italy (ko 5pm, RTÉ2 and UTV).

Radio

The Lyric Feature — A Cradle Song Lyric FM, 6pm: The friendship and collaboration between US poet John Berryman and Irish composer Brian Boydell, explored by Claire Cunningham, with contribution from family and peers of both men.

Sunday Feature BBC Radio 3, 6.45pm: Many of English poet Ivor Gurney's great works were lost after being committed to an insane asylum after World War I. Dr Kate Kennedy looks at his archive, and encounters a rich body of artistic output for the first time.

Read More

The story of the nation's social history told on John Creedon's National Treasure

More in this section

Wallace and Gromit creators' next film to star Richard E. Grant and Gillian Anderson Wallace and Gromit creators' next film to star Richard E. Grant and Gillian Anderson
Siobhán McSweeney returns to the North for a new More4 documentary series Siobhán McSweeney returns to the North for a new More4 documentary series
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - June 28, 2019 Celebrating 10 years of Lady Gaga's hit Born This Way in time for Pride
lady bird#euro 2020national treasurespiers morgan's life storiestelevisionperson: joan collinsperson: piers morganperson: saoirse ronanperson: sonia o'sullivanperson: rory gallagherperson: laurie metcalf
Coronavirus - Wed Jun 16, 2021

Saturday TV Tips: Leader's speech from Leo Varadkar; La La Land and Double Jeopardy this evening

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices