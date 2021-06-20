Sunday TV Tips: 'Money is not life’s report card' — Lady Bird with Saoirse Ronan

National Treasures

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Another chance to catch this one. Exploring fascinating objects in the hands of ordinary people that reveal the social history of Ireland over the last 100 years, beginning with a roadshow in Cork. From Sonia O’Sullivan’s running shoes to a plectrum from Rory Gallagher’s last Irish gig, John Creedon and the team of curators leave no stone unturned as they discover what Munster has to offer.

National Treasures presenter, John Creedon

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: Joan Collins

UTV, 9pm

The actress is back after 11 years for another chat with Piers Morgan. She talks about her 70 years in the film industry.

Piers Morgan's Life Stories: Joan Collins

Lady Bird

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

An artistic teenager has a difficult relationship with her mother while growing up in California. Comedy drama, starring Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf.

Sport

Camogie league final: Kilkenny v Galway (throw-in 7.30pm, RTÉ2).

UEFA Euro 2020: Wales v Italy (ko 5pm, RTÉ2 and UTV).

Radio

The Lyric Feature — A Cradle Song Lyric FM, 6pm: The friendship and collaboration between US poet John Berryman and Irish composer Brian Boydell, explored by Claire Cunningham, with contribution from family and peers of both men.

Sunday Feature BBC Radio 3, 6.45pm: Many of English poet Ivor Gurney's great works were lost after being committed to an insane asylum after World War I. Dr Kate Kennedy looks at his archive, and encounters a rich body of artistic output for the first time.