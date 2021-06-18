Wallace and Gromit creators' next film to star Richard E. Grant and Gillian Anderson

'Robin Robin' flutters onto Netflix in November - just in time for Christmas
Wallace and Gromit creators' next film to star Richard E. Grant and Gillian Anderson

The first look at Netflix and Aardman Animation's 'Robin Robin'.

Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 10:47
Mike McGrath Bryan

When her egg accidentally rolls out of its nest and into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of mice. 

Growing up, her differences become more apparent - but when she sets off on the mouse heist to end all mouse heists, she's faced with the question of who she really is.

Thus goes the plot of Robin Robin, the upcoming Christmas special from UK animation legends Aardman Animation, rolling out on Netflix on November 27th in the UK and Ireland.

The show's announcement coincides with its inclusion at the prestigious Annecy Film Festival, and showcases some heavy-hitting vocal talent.

Gillian Anderson (The Crown) and Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) lead the cast, which also includes Bronte Carmichael (Christopher Robin), voicing the protagonist, and Adeel Akhtar (Enola Holmes).

Read More

Movie Reviews: Jonathan Rhys Meyers perfectly cast as a complicated man

More in this section

Netflix releases trailer for Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentary Netflix releases trailer for Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentary
Question of Taste: Cork-based artist Marie Brett picks her favourites  Question of Taste: Cork-based artist Marie Brett picks her favourites 
The Reason I Jump: New film provides engaging insight into autistic world   The Reason I Jump: New film provides engaging insight into autistic world  
Wallace and Gromit creators' next film to star Richard E. Grant and Gillian Anderson

Siobhán McSweeney returns to the North for a new More4 documentary series

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices