Wallace and Gromit creators' next film to star Richard E. Grant and Gillian Anderson

When her egg accidentally rolls out of its nest and into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of mice.
Growing up, her differences become more apparent - but when she sets off on the mouse heist to end all mouse heists, she's faced with the question of who she really is.
Thus goes the plot of Robin Robin, the upcoming Christmas special from UK animation legends Aardman Animation, rolling out on Netflix on November 27th in the UK and Ireland.
The show's announcement coincides with its inclusion at the prestigious Annecy Film Festival, and showcases some heavy-hitting vocal talent.
Gillian Anderson (The Crown) and Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) lead the cast, which also includes Bronte Carmichael (Christopher Robin), voicing the protagonist, and Adeel Akhtar (Enola Holmes).