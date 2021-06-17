Netflix releases trailer for Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentary

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork will launch on Netflix on June 30
The family of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has taken part in the new Netflix documentary series.

Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 09:46
Denise O’Donoghue

The trailer for a new three-part documentary series on the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has been released.

Netflix's Sophie: A Murder in West Cork examines one of Ireland’s most famous murders, that of French documentary producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier, in West Cork in 1996.

It includes exclusive contributions from members of Sophie’s family including her son Pierre-Louis Baudey, parents George and Marguerite Bouniol, uncle, Jean Pierre Gazeau, aunt Marie Madeleine Opalka, and her cousin, Frédéric Gazeau, who also serves as an associate producer on the series.

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork is from Oscar winning producer Simon Chinn, directed by BAFTA nominee John Dower, executive produced by Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn and Suzanne Lavery and produced by Sarah Lambert.

“In making this documentary we wanted to honour Sophie, her family and that rural community in the South West of Ireland,” says Suzanne Lavery.

“Even now, I find it genuinely astonishing that something so terrible could have happened not just to a woman who appeared to have such a gilded life but in such a beautiful place and to a community that prided itself on its peacefulness, its safety and inclusivity. It’s what drew Sophie there.

What does seem so tragic, is that Sophie’s perfect escape turned out to be where she lost her life. And the shock of it still reverberates in that community 25 years later.

“It's been our privilege to explore who she was and to bring that to the audience. We hope we have done her justice.” 

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork was filmed in West Cork and in France.

“I’m a great believer in ensemble filmmaking with a large cast of storytellers, because a story is never simple,” says director, John Dower.

“You need all those different takes and angles to get to the richer, more compelling stories. I also always look for people who have genuinely lived the story we are telling.” 

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork will launch on Netflix on June 30.

Netflix announces launch date for new series on killing of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

