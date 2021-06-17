In The Heights: Leslie Grace on her starring role in the Lin-Manuel Miranda story 

It’s the New York musical that beguiled audiences, the show that became a smash on Broadway and now a big-screen adaptation. Long before Lin-Manuel Miranda developed Hamilton, he became known in musical theatre for In the Heights, his first onstage hit.

The story celebrates the dreams and ambitions of a group of residents in the city’s Washington Heights. Produced by Miranda - who co-wrote the stage musical - it comes to cinemas amid strong early reviews.

For lead actress Leslie Grace, the movie truly resonated - because she filmed it just streets away from where her immigrant mother first set up her own modest business.

“I'm Dominican American, so a lot of the experiences we’re touching upon in our movie are very close to home. I felt that personal responsibility, and I also felt the weight of all my family's sacrifices and everything they've done for me to fulfil a dream such as this for myself and not wanting to mess it up.

“Both my parents were Dominican, but I grew up in New York - a typical Hispanic home where there was always music playing. They came here to work hard. My mom climbed the ladder as a beautician in New York, washing your hair and blow drying hair. One of them happened to be two blocks away from where we shot. This for her is a true full circle moment to be able to see her baby girl in her first film.”

In the Heights was Miranda’s first big success, and the musical that enabled him to go on to make Hamilton. He originally starred in the show which played off-Broadway before opening there in 2008.

Adapted from the book by Quiara Hudes, it’s set over a three-day period and among the mainly Dominican neighbourhood in the city. It went on to win four Tony Awards and tour globally.

While this is Grace’s big-screen debut, she is already a big star in music circles in the US. The Grammy-nominated singer had two hit chart albums and burst onto the Latin music scene as a teenager, blending traditional bachata music from her parents’ homeland with r&b. The traditional music form was primarily performed by men, and initially, acceptance for the young Grace was difficult.

“It was a whirlwind for me,” she says now. “I was still in high school the time, singing Bachata and using pop and r&b, which was something that was fairly new at the time. It was very male dominated.

“The industry that I was entering into was male dominated in and of itself, not only the genre, but the industry itself. I didn't have a lot of people from a female perspective, and definitely not as a young 16-year-old female perspective.”

Even as her music career took off, Grace had long had ambitions to act. She trained and went through the auditions process in the hope of making a breakthrough, all the while watching the work of her acting peers, including our own Saoirse Ronan.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and writer Quiara Alegría Hudes on the set of In The Heights.

“I think she's a great example of a young woman who also has a very specific experience and is doing it. She's a hard worker. I've watched a lot of her films and seen her do her thing. To see someone so young, achieving such merit, it’s an inspiration to someone like me who's just getting started on this side of the industry.”

Grace was already auditioning for roles when she heard that Miranda was about to follow on the success of Hamilton by bringing In the Heights to the big screen, with Jon M Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) directing.

“I was a huge fan of Lin and I felt like it was a match for me, playing a role as close to myself as I think maybe I'll ever play in my career as an actress.”

She says she was initially nervous at the prospect of taking on her first movie role in a Miranda musical. “You feel like it's a little bit intimidating. But then you meet Lin. He disproves all of those stereotypes of really smart, successful people. When you feel his warmth, and you see how truly normal he is, his way of being a normal human being is fully attached to his brilliance. If he were any type of other way, I think he wouldn't be able to make the amazing art that he does.”

In the Heights opens in cinemas on Friday, June 18

