Lucinda Riley, author of the Seven Sisters series and West Cork resident, dies

The seventh book in the series, The Lost Sister, published in May, is currently the best-selling novel in the world. Riley had a house in Clonakilty 
Lucinda Riley, at the Imperial Hotel, Cork in 2016.  The author died on June 11. Picture: Jim Coughlan 

Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 17:10
Ciara McDonnell

The Irish-born author of the Seven Sisters series passed away on June 11 following a diagnosis of cancer four years ago.  Riley was born in Drumbeg, Co Down and moved to Britain with her parents and sister at the age of five.

In 2016, Riley had renovated a house in Clonakilty, and had planned 

Originally trained as an actress, she penned her first novel aged 23, and went on to publish more than 20 novels.

Jeremy Trevathan, of Pan Macmillan’s adult publishing division told The Bookseller: “It’s been an immense and very rare privilege to work with Lucinda. Popular fiction is often looked down on but when authors like Lucinda break through and strike an emotional chord with their readers that really is the joy of publishing. Lucinda had an enormous capacity for fun, friendship and love and I was honoured to call her a friend."

Riley’s family said in a statement: “To Lucinda’s friends and readers around the world, we are so sorry to have to tell you that Lucinda died peacefully this morning, surrounded by her family, who were so important to her. We realise that this will be a terrible shock for most people, who won’t have been aware that Lucinda had been battling cancer for four years."

"During those four years, Lucinda penned five novels, and this week, The Missing Sister is number one in book charts across the world. Lucinda touched the lives of all those she met, and those who turned the pages of her stories. She radiated love and kindness in everything she did, and will continue to inspire us all forever. Above all, Lucinda loved life, and lived every moment to the full.”

Author Lucinda Reilly on Seven Sisters and spending more time in West Cork

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

