Saturday TV Tips: These people aren't just rich, okay... they're crazy rich

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

A student sets out to find his missing detective father by teaming up with a wise-cracking talking Pikachu. Fantasy adventure, starring Justice Smith.

Donnie Brasco

TG4, 9.20pm

Starring Al Pacino, Johnny Depp, and Michael Madsen. Directed by Mike Newell. An FBI undercover agent infiltrates the mob and finds himself identifying more with the mafia life to the expense of his regular one.

Crazy Rich Asians

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

A professor heads to Singapore with her boyfriend, and is surprised to discover that he is from an extremely wealthy family. Comedy, starring Constance Wu.

Sport

GAA: Football league semi-finals, Kerry v Tyrone, (Throw-in, 5pm, TG4); Ladies Football: semi-finals, 7.15pm, TG4).

UEFA Euro 2020: Wales v Switzerland (kick-off 2pm); Finland v Denmark (ko 5pm), and Belgium v Russia (ko 8pm, all RTÉ2).

Radio

The Farmers Who Went Wild, Newstalk, 9pm: Part-one of a two-part documentary on the ‘unlikely’ friendship between two farmers and an ecologist, as they attempt to reverse the impact of decades of intensive farming on biodiversity in a Cork river valley.