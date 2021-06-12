Saturday TV Tips: These people aren't just rich, okay... they're crazy rich

Three Euro 2020 games plus Crazy Rich Asians and Donnie Brasco on telly this evening
Saturday TV Tips: These people aren't just rich, okay... they're crazy rich

Crazy Rich Asians on RTÉ One this evening

Sat, 12 Jun, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

A student sets out to find his missing detective father by teaming up with a wise-cracking talking Pikachu. Fantasy adventure, starring Justice Smith.

POKÉMON Detective Pikachu
POKÉMON Detective Pikachu

Donnie Brasco

TG4, 9.20pm

Starring Al Pacino, Johnny Depp, and Michael Madsen. Directed by Mike Newell. An FBI undercover agent infiltrates the mob and finds himself identifying more with the mafia life to the expense of his regular one.

Johnny Depp in Donnie Brasco.
Johnny Depp in Donnie Brasco.

Crazy Rich Asians

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

A professor heads to Singapore with her boyfriend, and is surprised to discover that he is from an extremely wealthy family. Comedy, starring Constance Wu.

Sport

GAA: Football league semi-finals, Kerry v Tyrone, (Throw-in, 5pm, TG4); Ladies Football: semi-finals, 7.15pm, TG4).

UEFA Euro 2020: Wales v Switzerland (kick-off 2pm); Finland v Denmark (ko 5pm), and Belgium v Russia (ko 8pm, all RTÉ2).

Radio

The Farmers Who Went Wild, Newstalk, 9pm: Part-one of a two-part documentary on the ‘unlikely’ friendship between two farmers and an ecologist, as they attempt to reverse the impact of decades of intensive farming on biodiversity in a Cork river valley.

Read More

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding welcomes first child with wife Liv Lo

More in this section

James Vincent McMorrow review: Controlled but joyful return to live music in Ireland  James Vincent McMorrow review: Controlled but joyful return to live music in Ireland 
Live music returns with James Vincent McMorrow gig at Iveagh Gardens Live music returns with James Vincent McMorrow gig at Iveagh Gardens
Joni Mitchell, The Cure, Fontaines DC: Ray's ten top tips for Record Store Day  Joni Mitchell, The Cure, Fontaines DC: Ray's ten top tips for Record Store Day 
televisioncrazy rich asians#euro 2020kerry v tyronewales v switzerlandfinland v denmarkbelgium v russiadonnie brascopokemon detective pikachuperson: justice smithperson: johnny deppperson: michael madsenperson: al pacinoperson: mike newellperson: constance wu
Saturday TV Tips: These people aren't just rich, okay... they're crazy rich

Lucinda Riley, author of the Seven Sisters series and ex West Cork resident, dies

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices