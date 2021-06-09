Wednesday TV Tips: Husband of murdered mum campaigns to keep killer out of Kildare town

V Day

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Documenting the biggest vaccine campaign ever recorded in Irish history.

The vaccine allows Liam Finlay to visit his wife, Maureen Finlay, in her nursing home for the first time in many months — a moment of immeasurable joy

Along with the sense of joy and relief that accompanies the vaccination programme, the film also records the frustration caused by delays and worries regarding the efficacy, safety, and potential risks of the various vaccines.

V Day: In the West of Ireland, Pilot Lt Oisin Murtagh and crew member Dermot Corcoran make a crucial flight to deliver vaccines to elderly residents on the remote settings of Clare Island, Inishturk, Inishbiggle, and Inishbofin.

Marú inár Measc

TG4, 9.30pm

Last in series. On January 23, 1996, shopkeeper and mother of three, Joyce Quinn, was murdered on the Curragh Plains, not far from her shop in Milltown, Kildare. Ray, Joyce’s husband, and an officer in the Defence Forces, remembers vividly the moment he became concerned when Joyce didn’t arrive home.

Fearing she had car trouble, he immediately began searching for her. Their son David joined him and together they travelled the route Joyce would have taken home from work.

The shop was closed when they arrived, there was no sign of Joyce. Ray soon reported his wife missing to Kildare Gardaí. 11 weeks prior to this, JoJo Dullard had disappeared, and Gardaí wasted little time in beginning a search. Less than 24 hours later Joyce’s body was found. She had been beaten, raped, and stabbed with a boning knife.

Ray Quinn, Joyce's husband on Marú inár Measc: the murder of Joyce Quinn

As Gardaí tried to piece together the evidence, her killer, Milltown native, Kenneth O’Reilly continued life as normal. Just after killing Joyce he brought his girlfriend for a meal. In the days after he visited a barbers and joined in on conversations speculating on the circumstance of Joyce’s death. Crucial DNA and fingerprint evidence and multiple sighting left Gardaí in no doubt as to O’Reilly being responsible. And a year and a half after killing Joyce, Kenneth O’Reilly was convicted of her murder. He was not convicted of rape.

Ray is currently campaigning to ensure if and when O’Reilly is released that he may not return to his home village of Milltown.

Loki

Disney+

Another Marvel spin-off (its events take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame). Loki is given a stark choice — either face being deleted or help fix a threat to the timeline caused by the Tesseract. With Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E Grant.

Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino attend a photocall for Disney's Loki in London. Marvel Studios’ Loki, starts streaming today with new episodes Wednesdays on #DisneyPlus.

Radio

The Blue of the Night, Lyric FM, 9pm: Bernard Clarke’s journey through his musical treasures.