Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson star in action-filled Loki trailer
Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) in Marvel Studios’ Loki, exclusively on Disney+ (Marvel Studios)
Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 13:52
Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

Fans have been given a glimpse of Owen Wilson starring alongside Tom Hiddleston in the upcoming Marvel Studios series Loki.

The series sees Hiddleston return as Loki, the God of Mischief, as he is tracked down by the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

It takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and stars Wilson as TVA member Mobius, appearing alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E Grant.

In the action-packed trailer, which is just over two minutes long, Wilson’s character explains to Loki: “We protect the proper flow of time… you picked up the Tesseract breaking reality… I want you to help us fix it.”

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Marvel Studios’ Loki, exclusively on Disney+ (Marvel Studios)

Later in the trailer, Loki tells Mobius: “It is adorable that you think you could possibly manipulate me… I’m 10 steps ahead of you…”

(Mobius) Owen Wilson in Marvel Studios’ Loki, exclusively on Disney+ (Marvel Studios)

The original series is directed by Kate Herron, with Michael Waldron as head writer.

It will debut on Disney+ on June 11 this year.

