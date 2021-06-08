TV Review: Dermot Bannon is telly gold — he could host the Late Late Show except he'd end up interviewing himself

You can see the thinking behind Dermot Bannon’s Super Small Spaces (RTÉ One Sunday and RTÉ Player.) Here’s the man who persuaded an entire nation to break through from the kitchen to the living room because open-plan was a sign that you were on-board for Modern Ireland. Along comes Covid and now your home-office is in the same space as your child’s virtual class-room. This is a very bad thing and Dermot is to blame. Something had to be done.

I’m not sure his latest, two-part TV show will be enough. The idea is that Dermot goes around the country, talking to people who made the most of a small space. The problem is he didn’t talk to anyone who wedged a tiny desk into the corner of their daughter’s bedroom so they could continue to work through the pandemic — this would have been funny and real.