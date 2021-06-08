Joe Dolan's music makes a surprise appearance in Cruella

Any Joe Dolan fans headed to the cinema to see Cruella this week are in for a treat - after one of the singer’s most famous hits was picked to feature in the new Disney movie.

You’re Such A Good Looking Woman, which was released in 1970, was chosen out of thousands of songs to feature in Cruella, a prequel to 101 Dalmatians starring Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil.

Craig Gillespie, the film’s director, told entertainment.ie that Dolan’s song was chosen to "elevate a scene” which features Emma Thompson, who plays the role of the Baroness in the film, preparing for a fashion show.

"There's something about those '70s melodies that's foreboding, but also optimistic,” he said. “Those melodies tend to be more complex than what's going on in the 80s, and I gravitate to that more.”

The song is one of the Mullingar crooner’s most recognisable hits, but it struck a chord with Gillepsie because he felt it could “surprise” viewers.

"We go for these stately songs with [Thompson’s character]; some of the lyrics have a wit to them juxtaposed to what's going on. I'm always looking for something that will elevate a scene and surprise you as opposed to what you'd expect."

Cruella was released in both cinemas and on Disney+ last month and has already been viewed millions of times in the US and in Britain and Ireland.

According to Ben Dolan, whose saxophone playing features on his late brother’s record, the Dolan family had no idea that the song had been included in the blockbuster until its release, but he told The Sunday World that it was a “great surprise.”

"We had no contact in ­advance about the song being used in the movie, so it was a great surprise. Everybody who has heard about it is absolutely delighted that Joe's music and memory continue to live on, nearly 14 years after we lost him.”