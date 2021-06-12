Radio Highlights: Finbarr Donnelly remembered, Beethoven at 250, Reece Shearsmith

SATURDAY

Bailiúchán Bhairbre

R na G, 10am

The first programme in the historic 2006 series, documenting the songs and music of the Aran Islands and Connemara.

Garageland: Cruinniú na nÓg

RTÉ 2XM, 12pm

Garageland mucks in on the national effort to help young people find their creativity, playing tunes from some of Ireland's youngest noisemakers all afternoon.

The Farmers Who Went Wild

Newstalk, 9pm

Part one of a two-part documentary on the 'unlikely' friendship between two farmers and an ecologist, as they attempt to reverse the impact of decades of intensive farming on biodiversity in a Cork river valley.

SUNDAY

The Farmers Who Went Wild

Newstalk, 7am

The second and concluding part of the ecology/agriculture documentary.

Cartlann Bóthar na Léinsi

R na G, 9.30am

Remembering Séamus ‘Pound’ Ó Lúing, one of the best-loved contributors to R na G in the early years, who died at this time in 1975.

Weekend Drive

Lyric FM, 4pm

Cork-based musician Evelyn Grant takes us through classical favourites, plus documentary segment Golden Opportunities: a art installation in a nursing home in Co Monaghan uses water to help residents with their memories.

The Rolling Wave

RTÉ 1, 9pm

A mix of new releases and archival Radio 1 recordings curated by host Aoife Nic Cormaic on this week's edition of the trad showcase.

MONDAY

Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream performs during the second day of Glastonbury 2013. He speaks with Stephen McCauley; Monday, 7.30pm, BBC Radio Ulster. Pic: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Get That Monster Off The Stage!

UCC 98.3FM, 5pm

The story of Cork punk icon Finbar Donnelly and his bands Nun Attax, Five Go Down To The Sea? and Beethoven, told by those who knew him best.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

League of Gentlemen star Reece Shearsmith discusses his new film 'In the Earth', Bell X1's Paul Noonan talks about his Electric Kazoo show for Cork Midsummer Festival.

The Stephen McCauley Show

BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm

Bobby Gillespie, of Primal Scream and The Jesus and Mary Chain, talks about his upcoming memoirs, and a collaborative album with The Savages' Jehnny Beth.

Groover's Corner

RTÉ 2XM, 9pm

Electronic experimental artist Louise Gaffney chats with Peter Curtin about her debut solo project, 'Not Even Here'.

TUESDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Another double-dip in the RTÉ sessions archives, with singer-songwriter Mundy's 1996 session for Dave Fanning, and Tieranniesaur's 2012 Studio 8 session.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer Jonathan Lee talks to Seán Rocks about his new book, 'The Great Mistake'.

THURSDAY

An Seisiún

R na G, 7pm

Part two of the new series: fiddler Bernadette Nic Gabhann, self-described 'Daidí of Reg-gael-ton' Ushmush, and singer Tadhg write and record three new songs together overnight.

FRIDAY

Ludwig van Beethoven: works performed by the RTÉ Symphony Orchestra for his 250th anniversary; Friday, 7pm Lyric FM

Beethoven 250

Lyric FM, 7pm

No, not the Cork post-punk band. One year on from the intended European celebration of the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven’s birth in December 1770, the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra perform some of the great composer's works at the National Concert Hall.

Sound Out

Lyric FM, 9pm

Excerpts from Great Women, a new work for voice and electronics by Gráinne Mulvey, inspired by Irish feminist icons and recorded with soprano Elizabeth Hilliard.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Radie Peat & Katie Kim

nts.live

Lankum's Radie Peat and Waterford singer-songwriter Katie Kim explore the influences behind their joint musical excursions, for international online station NTS Radio