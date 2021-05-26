ThisIsMe: Youthreach and community students launch an online art exhibition and anthology of new writing

Getting your first opportunity to be seen and heard is a difference-making moment in the life of any young creative, be they visual artists or budding scribes.

Last night saw the online launch of Celebrating Creativity, an initiative of the Cork Education and Training Board, and #ThisisMe, a twin project of an online visual art exhibition and digital anthology of new creative writing that offers just such an opportunity to students of the body's Youthreach and Community Training programmes.

The visual art component is available as a virtual museum tour, allowing viewers to browse new works hanging on a digital wall, while the accompanying pamphlet, comprised of work inspired by the exhibition's title, invited young writers to express themselves and tell their own stories.

All in all, 100 new creative works have been made available, created entirely during lockdown and serving as a document of an extraordinary time in all our lives.

Mary McCarthy, director, Crawford Art Gallery, speaking at the online launch of #ThisisMe.

Speaking at the launch, Mary McCarthy, director of the Crawford Art Gallery, spoke to the quality of the students' output.

“I am so impressed by all of you. It has been an unprecedented time and what I love about what I have seen in both the artworks and the anthropology is that not only have you not gone outside - you have gone inside yourselves and expressed something deeply moving.

“I was very moved by the words, but also the visuals I’ve seen – they were powerful, knowing, and insightful, and for anyone to be able to express themselves visually, in text, or orally is an incredible skill.

“At Crawford Art Gallery we are very rooted in the community and we encourage people to think of creativity as lifelong learning. We now know that careers are not linear and being able to express yourself is one of the most important skills you can have as you navigate through any job.

“I would like to congratulate all the staff and students and I look forward to getting closer to your work and seeing it in person over the coming years.” Ms McCarthy concluded.