‘The Lion King for Karens’: SNL’s perfect parody of Irish music in America

Four girls in lovely gúnas are the focus of a new sketch on how US audiences are lapping up 'traditional' Irish music
‘The Lion King for Karens’: SNL’s perfect parody of Irish music in America

SNL's Celtic Woman

Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 11:39
Deise O'Donoghue

In recent years you may have noticed a rise in some very polished traditional Irish bands and singers aimed at US audiences. It turns out their intended audiences have noticed them too.

From choreographed swaying to a repertoire of flawlessly sung songs that hail from the Emerald Isle (or elsewhere if they prove popular), these singers are far from the trad musicians you’ll find in a typical Irish pub or concert hall.

There is no heavy inner-city Dublin accent or liting Corkonian tune. Instead, it’s somewhere between Irish and American, with a hint of a brogue only when they require a ‘whoop’ from the audience. 

Gone too are ordinary clothes. Here, we have Disney Princess-style dresses and long hair that's somehow shinier than the dresses.

Nevertheless, they are popular in the US, playing in major venues and selling an astonishing amount of albums to the Irish-American market. They haven’t gone unnoticed though, and the comics of Saturday Night Live are the latest to have singled them out for satire.

At the weekend, The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy joined SNL cast members Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, and Aidy Bryant to don their most reflective green gúnas to sing some manufactured twee on stage and it went down a treat.

Complete with bodhrán-totting, ponytailed men wearing sleeveless tops and an audience full of adoring fans wearing green-tinted glasses, the Celtic Woman foursome hit the nail on the head.

The Lion King  for Karens” is how the voiceover described the experience and one audience member said: “It sounded to me like they sang the same song 20 times.” 

Members of the real Celtic Woman group loved the sketch. Chloe Agnew said she "can't stop laughing" after watching it while violinist Mairead Nesbitt said it had her "howling laughing". Tara McNeill added it was "hilarious".

One truly impressive feat in the skit has to be Taylor-Joy’s convincing Irish accent. The folks involved in Wild Mountain Thyme should be taking notes.

Read More

Jane Seymour ‘smashes kneecap’ while filming drama series in Dublin 

More in this section

SHOWBIZ Friends 1 Friends reunion: What the stars have been up to
Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London Paul Mescal releases new music ahead of his appearance on a crime fiction podcast
Schull Fastnet Film Festival: 'There's something about the short film that's very satisfying' Schull Fastnet Film Festival: 'There's something about the short film that's very satisfying'
‘The Lion King for Karens’: SNL’s perfect parody of Irish music in America

Friends: Some of the show’s most memorable moments

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices