‘The Lion King for Karens’: SNL’s perfect parody of Irish music in America

In recent years you may have noticed a rise in some very polished traditional Irish bands and singers aimed at US audiences. It turns out their intended audiences have noticed them too.

From choreographed swaying to a repertoire of flawlessly sung songs that hail from the Emerald Isle (or elsewhere if they prove popular), these singers are far from the trad musicians you’ll find in a typical Irish pub or concert hall.

There is no heavy inner-city Dublin accent or liting Corkonian tune. Instead, it’s somewhere between Irish and American, with a hint of a brogue only when they require a ‘whoop’ from the audience.

Gone too are ordinary clothes. Here, we have Disney Princess-style dresses and long hair that's somehow shinier than the dresses.

Nevertheless, they are popular in the US, playing in major venues and selling an astonishing amount of albums to the Irish-American market. They haven’t gone unnoticed though, and the comics of Saturday Night Live are the latest to have singled them out for satire.

At the weekend, The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy joined SNL cast members Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, and Aidy Bryant to don their most reflective green gúnas to sing some manufactured twee on stage and it went down a treat.

Complete with bodhrán-totting, ponytailed men wearing sleeveless tops and an audience full of adoring fans wearing green-tinted glasses, the Celtic Woman foursome hit the nail on the head.

“ The Lion King for Karens” is how the voiceover described the experience and one audience member said: “It sounded to me like they sang the same song 20 times.”

Members of the real Celtic Woman group loved the sketch. Chloe Agnew said she "can't stop laughing" after watching it while violinist Mairead Nesbitt said it had her "howling laughing". Tara McNeill added it was "hilarious".

One truly impressive feat in the skit has to be Taylor-Joy’s convincing Irish accent. The folks involved in Wild Mountain Thyme should be taking notes.