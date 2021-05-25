Schull Fastnet Film Festival: 'There's something about the short film that's very satisfying'

Already one of Ireland’s most-popular festivals, Schull’s Fastnet Film Festival is giving back some love - and could be set to dramatically grow its audience - by embracing its fully virtual status this year.

Going back to its roots as a shorts festival, Fastnet has programmed an impressive 350 offerings from more than 50 countries around the world and is making them free to view for film fans.

It means a shorts binge-fest for movie lovers this year with hundreds of films and several virtual events available free to audiences at home. The programme covers two years, following the cancellation of Fastnet last year. Organisers have also moved their awards ceremony to Saturday, giving audiences the rest of the weekend to watch all 17 award-winners.

“We're going back to our roots, going back to our bedrock, which is the short film,” said festival director John Kelleher. “There are 350, which is pretty incredible, really, and they are free. I've seen quite a few. But I'm actually looking forward to bingeing and there's a particularly nice day to do it, which is next Sunday, because the awards will be announced. There's something about the short that's very satisfying. I was on one of the juries and you'd want to see the standard.

“Our awards ceremony, which should be happening in the hotel with a couple of 100 people laughing and joking, and cheering, will be done online, with Gerry Stembridge hosting. There are 17 categories and there'll be a chance to see all of those on the Sunday. That's a great chance to see the cream of the crop.”

After cancelling the festival entirely last year, and following a very difficult and challenging period for filmmakers, Fastnet organisers decided to celebrate the medium by going fully virtual and free. Movie fans, in turn, are being embraced by filmmakers through a new series called 'In Short'. The bite-sized masterclasses feature such high-profile names as West Cork filmmaker Carmel Winters (directing drama), Mark O’Halloran (scriptwriting) and Normal People producer Ed Guiney (producing).

Patsy Puttnam and David Puttnam at a previous Schull Fastnet Film Festival.

Kelleher was delighted by the response to the call, which resulted in a universal yes. “We were going to miss the magic ingredient we know is the unique selling point of the Fastnet Film Festival, which is a magical, cosy, intimate, informal, relaxed atmosphere, where you have filmmakers and local community mingling on the streets.

“So we came up with the idea of In Short. We were only going to do about half a dozen of them, but it's ended up as 24 and we could have done 48. People were so cooperative and so helpful.” Another big new element to Fastnet this year is the introduction of the Putnam Film Award, a €20,000 bursary for which four finalists will take part in a public pitching event to get their short film made. The film is to be made on Cork’s Wild Atlantic Way with a theme reflecting ‘The New Normal’.

The fact that the pitch will be judged from participants all over the world reflects how festivals have pivoted using online formats in the past year, agrees John Kelleher, who was Ireland’s Director of Film Classification from 2003 to 2009 and also produces films.

“The Puttnam Award is open to people who have directed a short and who will direct the winning entry. We got over 60 entries, even though the criteria was quite strict for entry. There are four finalists who will be in a pitching contest on Friday.

“With the judges you've got Kirsten Sheridan in LA, Judy Bollinger in the Bahamas. Dominic Treadwell-Collins, who's going to be producing the Graham Norton film The Holding, he's one of our judges, and he's going to be in London. Ian Power is in Dublin. Patsy Putnam, she's also one of the judges and she'll be in Skibbereen. You can do that - you can have somebody in LA or the Bahamas or London, integrating. And I'd say in the future that we'll probably do a bit of that.”

Many festivals, including Cork, Dublin and Galway’s Film Fleadh, have successfully grown audiences through virtual screenings and presentations in the past year and while film fans are yearning for physical cinema screenings to return, the changes have opened up a wide selection of movies to audiences at home.

“The number of people who have, because of it if you like, become more aware of how easy it is to see good films - it’s almost like a quantum leap into a different world.”

Fastnet Film Festival runs from May 26th-30th.