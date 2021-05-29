Radio Highlights: Censorship in 20th-century Ireland, Listowel Writer's Week, Cork Life Centre

SATURDAY

An Cúinne Dána

R na G, 10am

This month’s book-review choice is the recently-published 'Scéalta ó m’Óige' collection, by the late Nuala Ní Ghallchóir.

Weekend Drive

Lyric FM, 4pm

Classical favourites presented by Evelyn Grant, and at 6pm, Queens University Belfast creative writing professor Nick Laird reads 'The Mixed Marriage', in this weekend's Poetry File.

Dynasty: The Greatest Ladies' Teams Of All Time

Newstalk, 9pm

Another chance to hear the concluding part of this look at the history of camogie, through the lens of Dublin and Kilkenny - two of its greatest ever ‘dynasty’ teams.

SUNDAY

Evil Literature and Censorship

Newstalk, 7am

The story of how thousands of books by Irish and international authors were banned in Ireland in the 20th Century. Declan Kiberd, Aoife Bhreatnach and others assess the impact of a strict regime of censorship, on writers and readers.

Sunday Miscellany

RTÉ 1, 7am

New Irish writing for radio - fiction, poetry, personal pieces and reportage alike - in one of Ireland's longest-running broadcast programmes, on-air since 1968(!).

Sport an Lae

R na G, 1.50pm

Live Irish-language commentary from the Allianz Hurling League, including Cork v Clare from Ennis, and Kerry v -Roscommon live from Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon.

The Rolling Wave

RTÉ 1, 9pm

A mix of new releases and archival recordings curated by host Aoife Nic Cormaic on this week's edition of the weekly traditional-music showcase.

MONDAY

The Full Score

Lyric FM, 1pm

Dutch violinist Rosanne Philippens joins French pianist Julien Quentin for a programme of music from West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival, that includes Siobhán Cleary’s 'The Whitening'.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Listowel Writers' Week is previewed on the weeknight arts magazine, including a conversation with novelist Patrick McGrath; and Rachel Kelly, mezzo-soprano, appears amid West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival, with pianist Fiachra Garvey.

The Stephen McCauley Show

BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm

Derry singer-songwriter ROE talks about what a post-Covid Irish music scene will look like, as part of the station's 'Where Music Matters' day.

TUESDAY

Le Boom: Dublin electro-pop duo's Studio 8 session from 2017 is revisited on Tuesday, 10pm, 2FM

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Another double-dip in the session archives via Dan Hegarty - a 2012 session from OCHO followed the release of their debut album 'Young Hunting', and a 2017 performance from Dublin electro-pop duo Le Boom included breakout single 'What We Do'.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Artist Richard Mosse speaks about 'Incoming' and 'Grid (Moria)', his dual installations at Butler Gallery, Kilkenny.

THURSDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Dan Hegarty presents highlights from UK band Shame's recent BBC 6Music Festival set, including tunes from recent album 'Drunk Tank Pink'.

FRIDAY

Alternative Learning: The Cork Life Centre

UCC 98.3FM, 5pm

Bairbre Flood talks to students and teachers, examining what the education system can learn from the success of the iconic Cork school.

Sound Out

Lyric FM, 9pm

Ian McGlynn presents performances by Crash Ensemble of new work commissioned for New Music Dublin 2021, including non-classical composers like Cork's Ellen King (ELLLL).

WIRELESS REWIND

Niall Byrne: blogger and sync specialist navigates through the murky waters of the modern music biz for RTÉ 2FM, available for catch-up listening on RTÉ Radio Player

The Music Biz

RTÉ Radio Player/rte.ie

Music journalist Niall Byrne fronts this six-part explainer on the modern music industry for 2FM - speaking to people in different roles, from bands, bookers, and producers, to managers, lawyers, and PR types.