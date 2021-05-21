Call My Agent! UK remake to feature celebrity cameos including Kelly Macdonald

The UK remake of French series Call My Agent! will premiere on Amazon Prime Video and will feature cameos from stars including The Crown’s Helena Bonham Carter, Line Of Duty actress Kelly Macdonald and The Sixth Sense’s Olivia Williams.

The original version of the show has been a hit on Netflix and follows the employees of a Parisian talent agency who must scramble to keep their star clients happy and the business afloat after the death of the founder.