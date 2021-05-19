Take your smartphone on summer arts trails around Cork and Dublin

Sounds from a Safe Harbour and Body & Soul are joining forces for 'A City and A Garden' - featuring Hilary Rose, Fish Go Deep, Tolü Makay, Lisa McInerney and more
L-R: singer Tolü Makay, actor Hilary Rose, and DJ/producer Greg Dowling, one-half of Cork house icons Fish Go Deep

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 12:55
Mike McGrath Bryan

A new series of arts trails that go through the streets of Cork City, as well as Dublin's National Botanical Gardens, are set to bring together some of Ireland's best and brightest in the worlds of sound, writing and acting - all accompanying you on your smartphone as you walk.

A City and A Garden is a huge, collaborative effort between teams from Sounds from a Safe Harbour and Body & Soul festivals, presented as part of Cork Midsummer Festival and the Brightening Air summer series of events.

Literary magazine The Stinging Fly's editor Danny Denton has curated new work from Irish writers, to lead you around the trails: Gavin Corbett and Melatu-Uche Okorie's new stories unfold within the surrounds of the National Botanical Gardens; a story by Louise Hegarty takes you from North Mall in Cork to Bell's Field; while Lisa McInerney accompanies you from The Shakey Bridge to Red Abbey Square.

Visual artist Deirdre Breen, helping launch 'A City and a Garden'. Pic: Clare Keogh

The stories will be voiced by the likes of Hilary Rose (The Young Offenders, Smother), Conor Lovett (I'll Find You, Endeavour: Coda, Versailles), Dorothy Murphy and Tolü Makay - the latter two also lending a hand with music, alongside Cork icons Fish Go Deep and The Quiet Club, and musical director Seán Mac Erlaine.

Visual art installations along each route will come from artist and designer Deirdre Breen, WP Cork Developers on tech duties.

Creative Director, Mary Hickson, says: "This project has been a wonderful lifeline for us all over the last few weeks. We are grateful for the opportunity to make these four unique works. 

"The creative talent involved has been hugely inspiring, with the stories, sounds, visuals and voices helping to reimagine our sense of place. We are very excited and proud to share these special experiences."

  • A City and A Garden happens between June 11 and 20, in Cork City, and Dublin's National Botanical Gardens. For more info, see soundsfromasafeharbour.com

