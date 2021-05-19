Take your smartphone on summer arts trails around Cork and Dublin

A new series of arts trails that go through the streets of Cork City, as well as Dublin's National Botanical Gardens, are set to bring together some of Ireland's best and brightest in the worlds of sound, writing and acting - all accompanying you on your smartphone as you walk.

A City and A Garden is a huge, collaborative effort between teams from Sounds from a Safe Harbour and Body & Soul festivals, presented as part of Cork Midsummer Festival and the Brightening Air summer series of events.