Eurovision: Reports that member of Iceland's Daði og Gagnamagnið has tested positive for Covid-19

Icelandic broadcaster RUV has reported that a member of Daði og Gagnamagnið tested positive for Covid-19. If confirmed, the group will not able to perform in tonight’s jury show or tomorrow night’s semi-final.

According to the broadcaster, "it is certain that they will not perform live for judges at this evening’s dress rehearsal, and it is highly unlikely they will perform live at tomorrow’s second semi-final."

So what does this mean for the competition?

According to the extensive Health & Safety protocol for the Eurovision Song Contest, if you are potentially exposed to Covid-19 you must go into quarantine. The exposed person must remain in quarantine for five days, after which they can obtain a PCR test. If this test is negative they will be allowed out of quarantine.

“Our goal is clear: to prevent transmission of the virus during the event. If someone tests positive, our isolation protocol comes into effect, we support the relevant authorities with track and trace research and we take additional measures where necessary. If a participant is unable to perform live as a result, the backup recording will be used,” says Sietse Bakker, Executive Producer Event of the 2021 Contest of the safety measures in place.

What happens next?

In the event that a country is unable to perform in a live show of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, the delegation is given a choice of which performance should be broadcast in their place. They can either use their live-on-tape performance which was recorded in March or the recording of their second rehearsal. Daði has stated that a recording of their second rehearsal will be used instead.

This unfortunate turn of events is a hard blow for Iceland, whose incredible 2020 entry Daði Freyr - Think About Things missed out on a potential win when the contest was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Eurovision Song Contest has yet to make an official statement.