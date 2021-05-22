Radio Highlights: Bob Dylan at 80; Heaney on Heaney; a camogie odyssey

Celebrating the life and work of US folk-singer and Nobel-winner Bob Dylan, as he turns 80 next week.
Evelyn Grant hosts an afternoon of classical favourites - and at 6pm, Chicago-born poet Julie O’Callaghan reads 'Dictation' on Poetry File.
Live, Irish-language hurling commentary with Pádraig O'Sé, as Cork take on Laois in League action from Portlaoise.
A repeat of last week's first part of this look at the history of camogie, through the lens of Dublin and Kilkenny, two of the greatest ever ‘dynasty’ teams.
The premiere airing of the concluding part of the two-part special.
Seamus Heaney on Seamus Heaney: a guided tour of the great poet's body of work, via his own media appearances as found in RTÉ's archives.
Olivia O’Leary meets contributors to a book of writing about climate change at Dublin's National Botanic Gardens, in the last episode of the current series.
Poet Mary O'Malley joins Aoife NicCormaic to read some of the many poems she's written, inspired by traditional music and its players.
Another dip into uplifting sounds, summed up by presenter and former Orange Fettishes man Conor O'Toole as 'the alternative to the alternative'.
A Bob Dylan special, with author Sean Latham - coming from the US Residence in the Phoenix Park, where writers and musicians will gather to celebrate The Bard's birthday.
West Cork-based musician and composer Patrick Hatchett chats with Peter Curtin about his new solo project, KƷːLU (pronounced 'curlew').
A double-dip into the Hegarty Sessions archive tonight - Girl Band's 2010 session came hot off the heels of their France '98 extended-player, while a 2019 session from The Love Buzz was recorded at RTÉ's Father Matthew Street studios.
Author Philip Ó Ceallaigh speaks with Seán Rocks and crew on 'Trouble', his new book of short stories.
Dan Hegarty catches up with West Cork alt-rockers First Class and Coach for an update on album number two - first LP 'The Truth About Honey' being Hegarty's album of the week.
Emma Ní Fhíoruisce, Enda Reilly and Fergal Moloney take on the challenge of composing and recording three new songs overnight.
Derry 'werewolf pop' outfit Strength NIA perform tracks from new album 'Ulster is Dance Master' in newly-recorded lockdown session, while the band's Rory Moore sits down for an interview.
Among the recent highlights of the BBC's Glasgow-based Tectonics festival was Sligo sound-artist Olivia Furey, making improvised music and sound with found objects. Strong language - and not for the faint of heart!