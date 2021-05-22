Radio Highlights: Bob Dylan at 80; Heaney on Heaney; a camogie odyssey

SATURDAY

An Cúinne Dána

R na G, 10.30am

Celebrating the life and work of US folk-singer and Nobel-winner Bob Dylan, as he turns 80 next week.

Weekend Drive

Lyric FM, 4pm

Evelyn Grant hosts an afternoon of classical favourites - and at 6pm, Chicago-born poet Julie O’Callaghan reads 'Dictation' on Poetry File.

Reacaireacht an Tráthnóna

R na G, 7pm

Live, Irish-language hurling commentary with Pádraig O'Sé, as Cork take on Laois in League action from Portlaoise.

Dynasty: The Greatest Ladies Teams Of All Time - Part One

Newstalk, 9pm

A repeat of last week's first part of this look at the history of camogie, through the lens of Dublin and Kilkenny, two of the greatest ever ‘dynasty’ teams.

SUNDAY

Poet Laureate Seamus Heaney leans on part of Ean Mur, an 8ft tall bronze sculpture by Breon O'Casey, son of Dublin playwright Sean at Farmleigh House in Dublin. His work is remembered on Sunday evening via a compilation of his RTÉ appearances, 7pm, Lyric FM.

Dynasty: The Greatest Ladies Teams Of All Time - Part Two

Newstalk, 7am

The premiere airing of the concluding part of the two-part special.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Seamus Heaney on Seamus Heaney: a guided tour of the great poet's body of work, via his own media appearances as found in RTÉ's archives.

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7.30pm

Olivia O’Leary meets contributors to a book of writing about climate change at Dublin's National Botanic Gardens, in the last episode of the current series.

The Rolling Wave

RTÉ 1, 9pm

Poet Mary O'Malley joins Aoife NicCormaic to read some of the many poems she's written, inspired by traditional music and its players.

MONDAY

The Underground of Happiness

UCC 98.3fm, 5pm

Another dip into uplifting sounds, summed up by presenter and former Orange Fettishes man Conor O'Toole as 'the alternative to the alternative'.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A Bob Dylan special, with author Sean Latham - coming from the US Residence in the Phoenix Park, where writers and musicians will gather to celebrate The Bard's birthday.

Groover's Corner

RTÉ 2XM, 9pm

West Cork-based musician and composer Patrick Hatchett chats with Peter Curtin about his new solo project, KƷːLU (pronounced 'curlew').

TUESDAY

Girl Band: Dublin noise-rocker's 2012 Hegarty Session reairs Monday night, 10pm, 2FM. Pic: Rich Gilligan

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

A double-dip into the Hegarty Sessions archive tonight - Girl Band's 2010 session came hot off the heels of their France '98 extended-player, while a 2019 session from The Love Buzz was recorded at RTÉ's Father Matthew Street studios.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Author Philip Ó Ceallaigh speaks with Seán Rocks and crew on 'Trouble', his new book of short stories.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Dan Hegarty catches up with West Cork alt-rockers First Class and Coach for an update on album number two - first LP 'The Truth About Honey' being Hegarty's album of the week.

THURSDAY

An Seisiún

R na G, 7pm

Emma Ní Fhíoruisce, Enda Reilly and Fergal Moloney take on the challenge of composing and recording three new songs overnight.

FRIDAY

The Stephen McCauley Show

BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm

Derry 'werewolf pop' outfit Strength NIA perform tracks from new album 'Ulster is Dance Master' in newly-recorded lockdown session, while the band's Rory Moore sits down for an interview.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Olivia Furey, mid-set in Limerick: recent Tectonics Festival performance is up now on BBC Sounds. Pic: Eilis Walsh

New Music Show

BBC Sounds

Among the recent highlights of the BBC's Glasgow-based Tectonics festival was Sligo sound-artist Olivia Furey, making improvised music and sound with found objects. Strong language - and not for the faint of heart!