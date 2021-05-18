Mr Men announces two new characters

The Mr Men book series has announced two new characters following a worldwide public vote.

Mr Calm and Little Miss Brave will be the latest characters to join the already 90-strong line up - which started with Mr Tickles back in 1971.

To celebrate the 50 year anniversary of the books, the team put the new character names to an online vote earlier this year.

Over 73,000 people chose from the five options proposed by writer and illustrator Adam Hargreaves.

Both of the characters selected by the public seem to fit perfectly with what’s currently going on in the world.

According to creators, Mr Calm has “a very peaceful and easy-going outlook on life” and “appreciates the simple pleasures, including spending time in nature and practising yoga, but he also loves rock climbing and parkour when he’s in the great outdoors.

“He encourages his friends to think before they act and live in the moment. His relaxed and tolerant perspective means that he is a calming influence and a wise head”.

Little Miss Brave “stands up for what she believes in” and is “not afraid to speak out and is fearless when championing things close to her heart, including her friends.”

“Her bravery is an inner strength and confidence which enables her to try new things, challenge expectations and inspire others to be the best they can be”.

The winners of the vote were announced during a celebration of the books on Channel 4 last weekend, hosted by Matt Lucas.

The actor and comedian chatted about the history of the colourful little characters before revealing Mr Calm and Little Miss Brave as the next books, which will be launched in September.

Author and illustrator Roger Hargreaves created the first Mr Men book, which sold a million copies in three years. He passed away in 1988 but his son Adam has continued the business.

“Admittedly, Mr Calm was one of my favourites so I’m delighted to be able to share this story with the public later this year,” he said.

“It’s amazing to see people are still connecting to the books after 50 years and here’s to Mr Calm and Little Miss Brave leading the way in shaping the brand's personality for the next 50.”