From the horse's mouth: Corcadorca Theatre issues a casting call for a steady pair of hands

Writer Kevin Barry is teaming up with the Leeside theatre staple to adapt Frank O'Connor's 'Guests of the Nation' - but you'll have to wrangle FitzHenry the Horse this summer first
Where is the Horse?: a hoof-hearted look at British-Irish relations gallops into the realm of street theatre for Cork Midsummer's stable of offerings

Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 12:06
Mike McGrath Bryan

While Corcadorca Theatre Company has always created immersive, site-specific theatre experiences, the horse might have bolted with their next work.

The crew are working on a large-scale, outdoor, theatre piece based upon Frank O’Connor’s short story ‘Guests of the Nation’ as part of Cork Midsummer Festival in 2022, hopefully taking advantage of a post-pandemic cityscape in doing so.

Writer Kevin Barry, recently long-listed for the Booker Prize, is in cahoots with Mel Mercier, Tony-nominated composer and sound designer, and Corcadorca’s Artistic Director, Pat Kiernan.

This year, however, they've been looking at the classic image of a two-person theatrical horse, designed & made by Elisa Gallo Rossa, to represent the long and complicated history between Ireland and England - and two performers will walk FitzHenry the horse around various Cork city locations at arbitrary times this summer, so be wide!

The team has issued a casting call for a female performer, age 25-40, to play a character who leads FitzHenry the horse in their street performance of the project, ‘Where is the Horse?’, as part of this year’s Cork Midsummer Festival.

  • Artists must be Cork-based and available full-time between 14th and 27th June.
  • Any interested candidates should email a recent headshot and CV with ‘CMF 2021’ in the subject line to info@corcadorca.com.
  • Deadline is this coming Monday.

