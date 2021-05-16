Sunday TV Tips: 'That’s a good-sized baby... Small turkey though' — celebrate 30 years of antics in Barrytown

50 Years of Mr Men with Matt Lucas

Channel 4, 6pm

Matt Lucas is to present the Channel 4 show 50 Years Of The Mr Men The programme will also see two new characters unveiled, based on a vote via mrmen.com

The actor and comedian charts the history of the colourful little characters who found their way into the hearts and bedtime stories of children around the world. The show will reveal which two characters — among the five proposed by Adam Hargreaves in February and voted by more than 73,000 people — will be joining the Mr Men Little Miss family in September with the release of two new books.

Potential new Mr Men/Little Miss Characters

Reeling in the Years — 2015

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Storm Desmond and Storm Frank bring damage and devastation across the country, Irish rugby celebrates victory in the men’s and women’s Six Nations championships, and Ireland goes to the polls over same-sex marriage.

Supporters for same-sex marriage raise a cheer at Dublin Castle as they wait for the result of the referendum on May 23, 2015. Picture: AFP PHOTO/ Paul Faith

Back to Barrytown

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Three-part documentary on Roddy Doyle’s much-loved Barrytown trilogy — The Commitments, The Snapper and The Van. Actor Colm Meaney — who featured across the film trilogy — explores the world of Barrytown. ( The Commitments will be on RTÉ One on Saturday, May 22 and The Snapper on Saturday, May 29.)

Cork Folk Festival

TG4, 9.30pm

This episode features classical and traditional music group Strung; Clancy Brothers member Robbie O’Connell; Riverdance and social media star, Tara Howley; and Mollaí Gough.

Cork Folk Festival: Molly Gough at Cork City Gaol. Cork Folk Festival 2020. Picture: Bríd O'Donovan

Sport

GAA — football. Division 1S Round 1, Roscommon v Dublin (throw-in 1.45pm, TG4); 1A Round 2, Galway v Limerick (throw-in 3.45pm, TG4). Premier League: West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (kick-off 4.30pm, Sky Sports).

Radio

The Lyric Feature, Terrible Beauty: Lyric FM, 6pm: a radio performance of the 1916 witness statement of Dubliner Gerald Doyle: Gaelic footballer, and a member of B Company of the Fourth Battalion of the Irish Volunteers.

The Poetry Programme, RTÉ 1, 7.30pm: John Fitzgerald talks about his first full-length collection — having started in his late 40s — and Frank Ormsby, the current Ireland Professor of Poetry, reads from 2019 collection The Rain Barrel.

The Rolling Wave, RTÉ One, 9pm: In advance of World Fiddle Day on May 22, Aoife Nic Cormaic talks to PJ Teahan from Sliabh Luachra, and hears newly-discovered recordings from legendary musicians Paddy Cronin, Julia Clifford and others.