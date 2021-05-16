Sunday TV Tips: 'That’s a good-sized baby... Small turkey though' — celebrate 30 years of antics in Barrytown

Channel 4, 6pm
The actor and comedian charts the history of the colourful little characters who found their way into the hearts and bedtime stories of children around the world. The show will reveal which two characters — among the five proposed by Adam Hargreaves in February and voted by more than 73,000 people — will be joining the Mr Men Little Miss family in September with the release of two new books.
Storm Desmond and Storm Frank bring damage and devastation across the country, Irish rugby celebrates victory in the men’s and women’s Six Nations championships, and Ireland goes to the polls over same-sex marriage.
Three-part documentary on Roddy Doyle’s much-loved Barrytown trilogy — The Commitments, The Snapper and The Van. Actor Colm Meaney — who featured across the film trilogy — explores the world of Barrytown. (will be on RTÉ One on Saturday, May 22 and on Saturday, May 29.)
This episode features classical and traditional music group Strung; Clancy Brothers member Robbie O’Connell; Riverdance and social media star, Tara Howley; and Mollaí Gough.
GAA — football. Division 1S Round 1, Roscommon v Dublin (throw-in 1.45pm, TG4); 1A Round 2, Galway v Limerick (throw-in 3.45pm, TG4). Premier League: West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (kick-off 4.30pm, Sky Sports).
: Lyric FM, 6pm: a radio performance of the 1916 witness statement of Dubliner Gerald Doyle: Gaelic footballer, and a member of B Company of the Fourth Battalion of the Irish Volunteers.
, RTÉ 1, 7.30pm: John Fitzgerald talks about his first full-length collection — having started in his late 40s — and Frank Ormsby, the current Ireland Professor of Poetry, reads from 2019 collection .
, RTÉ One, 9pm: In advance of World Fiddle Day on May 22, Aoife Nic Cormaic talks to PJ Teahan from Sliabh Luachra, and hears newly-discovered recordings from legendary musicians Paddy Cronin, Julia Clifford and others.