Album reviews: St Vincent's sleazy slice of New York; live record by New Order 

St Vincent - Daddy’s Home (****)

St Vincent, aka Texas songwriter Annie Clark, is one of her generation’s pre-eminent shape shifters. She has been a wide-eyed indie singer (Marry Me), a crowd-surfing alt. rocker (Strange Mercy) and, with 2017’s Masseduction, a dystopian pop robot in terrifying PVC.

And now comes her most jolting reinvention to date. Daddy’s Home is a big, furry shag-carpet of a record, which plunges head first into the early 1970s (a decade before her birth) and the progressive funk of Stevie Wonder and Sly Stone (with some Steely Dan acerbity sprinkled on top).

There’s a lot going on. And that’s before delving into the psychodrama from which the LP takes its name. In 2016, when St Vincent was dating model and actress Cara Delevingne, a British tabloid broke the story that Clark’s father was in prison for securities fraud.

But Daddy’s Home really isn’t about that. “Daddy”, it is quickly made clear, is Clark herself, with her father’s incarceration referenced just once or twice (there is a throwaway lyric about her signing autographs while waiting to visit him in prison).

However, the mischievous title conveys a sense of what the LP is about – it’s knowingly sleazy, mired in the gutter of early Seventies New York, yet shot through with a knock-out irascibility. And Clark’s voice, lower and more laconic than previously, is the perfect delivery mechanism for rumbling funk freak-outs such as Pay Your Way In Pain and Live In The Dream.

There are surprises, too. On Down, for instance, she gets behind a piano and coaxes forth the Kate Bush and Tori Amos within. It’s chilling and thrilling – a family affair that keeps you gripped all the way to the end.

New Order - Education, Entertainment, Recreation (****)

Speaking to the Irish Examiner several years ago, New Order guitarist Phil Cunningham explained that the band’s notorious aversion to touring flowed from the terrible hangovers to which singer Bernard Sumner was prone.

“In the 1980s New Order would go out and do an amazing gig and then everyone would stay out all night partying,” he laughed. “The next gig would be dreadful – the hangovers were too much. Everyone’s that bit older now and staying up all night isn’t an option.”

Hangovers are nowhere to be found on the band’s new three-disc live LP, recorded at Alexandra Palace, London in 2018 (a year before they brought the same setlist to Dublin). It’s very much New Order’s greatest hits and more. Key tracks from their previous incarnation as Joy Division are respectfully dusted down – with Decades, in particular, flourishing in the new setting. And New Order’s big chart-topping moments – True Faith, Blue Monday – are artfully reprised.

But the delight and surprise is to be found in the more obscure moments. Vanishing Point from Technique finally receives an overdue acknowledgment. And the underrated Waiting For the Siren’s Call is transformed into a full-on house banger. Live albums are often hit and miss – but for New Order die-hards this rates as a must-listen.