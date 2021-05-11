Blindboy is hosting a free online event on mental health - here's what you need to know

If it hadn't been part of your podcasting diet before lockdown, Limerick performance artist Blindboy Boatclub's Wednesday morning 'podcast hugs' certainly should have been appointment listening throughout it - a weekly dose of cop-on, big issues, hot takes and pop-cultural rabbit holes that have made for a grounding and welcoming experience for millions of listeners worldwide.

Mental health has been a huge concern for the Rubberbandit, speaking publicly about the matter on his podcast and at gigs, informed by his own journey with anxiety and therapy. No better buachaill, then, to host a freely-accessible series of chats and talks, happening online this Friday from 10am.