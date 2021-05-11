Blindboy is hosting a free online event on mental health - here's what you need to know

The Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy will host ‘Essential Conversations’ on Friday - with Blindboy, Síle Seoige, Joanne O'Riordan and more sharing their experiences
Blindboy Boatclub: surrealist artist has been a strong advocate for mental health in Ireland

Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 12:15
Mike McGrath Bryan

If it hadn't been part of your podcasting diet before lockdown, Limerick performance artist Blindboy Boatclub's Wednesday morning 'podcast hugs' certainly should have been appointment listening throughout it - a weekly dose of cop-on, big issues, hot takes and pop-cultural rabbit holes that have made for a grounding and welcoming experience for millions of listeners worldwide.

Mental health has been a huge concern for the Rubberbandit, speaking publicly about the matter on his podcast and at gigs, informed by his own journey with anxiety and therapy. No better buachaill, then, to host a freely-accessible series of chats and talks, happening online this Friday from 10am.

'Essential Conversations', hosted by the Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy, representing over 2500 qualified mental health professionals, marks the group's 40th anniversary and aims to provide a space for people to share their experiences.

Speakers and panellists include therapists and personalities like Dr Joshua Wolrich MBBS MRCS, Intuitive Eating Ireland, Síle Seoige, Shane Carthy, Lindsay Peat, Mary Kate Slattery, Dil Wickremasinghe and Joanne O’Riordan, with a keynote discussion from Deborah Frances-White of the Guilty Feminist podcast.

The group's research shows that one in three adults in Ireland feel that the pandemic and related restrictions have had a substantial impact on exacerbating stress and tension, with increasing numbers indicating recent experience of depression (11% of all adults), loneliness or isolation (16% of all adults).

Pictured at the launch of 'Essential Conversations' was IACP CEO - Lisa Molloy and conference panellists Dil Wickremasinghe - Trainee Psychotherapist/Co-Founder of Insight Matters and Emma Murphy - Psychotherapist/Disordered Eating Specialist. Pic: Julien Behal
This conference will examine a range of issues through conversations and encourage those experiencing difficulties to seek help.

Group CEO Lisa Molloy says: "For many, mental health issues are a part of daily life and we can see from our research the significant impact of the pandemic on mental health... By talking openly about mental health issues, we can raise awareness, remove barriers, and create space for people to feel comfortable and supported.”

  • Tickets for the online event are free, and are available in the link in the Tweet above. If you want to know more about seeing a therapist, visit iacp.ie.

