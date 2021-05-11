Podcast Corner: Pádraic Fogarty leads the way with shows for Irish nature-lovers

The series from the Irish Wildlife Trust is hugely informative about some of the major issues that Ireland is grappling with 
Podcast Corner: Pádraic Fogarty leads the way with shows for Irish nature-lovers

Whittled Away by Padraic Fogarty

Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 08:30
Eoghan O’Sullivan

Leading ecologist Pádraic Fogarty follows up his 2017 book, Whittled Away: Ireland’s Vanishing Nature, with this podcast series from the Irish Wildlife Trust. He says while Whittled Away did talk about some of the solutions to ecological problems outlined in the book, he felt like there was an opportunity to elaborate on these more.

From birdlife to rewilding 'Bear Country', pearl valleys to the Ulster shark coast, the nine episodes take a comprehensive look around the wildlife of Ireland. Though the introductions are a little unwieldy, featuring quotes from literature, and the episodes overlong, all clocking in at 40-minutes plus, the knowledge on offer here is inimitable.

At the start of the first episode of Shaping New Mountains, Fogarty asks us to imagine if all the birds disappeared from Ireland - a particularly worrying dystopia for In Your Nature pairing Ricky Whelan and Niall Hatch of Birdwatch Ireland, you'd imagine. 

 Niall Hatch, Birdwatch Ireland. 
 Niall Hatch, Birdwatch Ireland. 

"We generally talk about birds a lot to each other anyway, so we may as well let other people eavesdrop on that," Hatch says at the outset of this six-episode season - three seasons are planned for 2021, with more due in summer and autumn.

 Episode two is an aural delight, examining the dawn chorus with an abundance of information. The following episodes explore topics such as the opportunities for damaged bogland habitats and the wonders of wildflowers. The spring season is over so expect from episodes of In Your Nature next month.

The Critter Shed 

We've covered this show before and it's still going strong more than two years after its debut. The enthusiasm of Collie Ennis continues to be the highlight, no more evident than in the episode talking about the thylacine, aka the Tasmanian tiger, which had been declared extinct in 1936 but hopes were briefly raised recently with a potential sighting in the wild. There's a lot of guilt out there that we ended its existence, says Ennis, who quickly reports that the sightings were sadly not true.

The Broad Leaf 

From the Native Woodland Trust, this series discusses - yes, you've guessed it - Irish woodlands. Fogarty and Ennis both actually feature here, the Beara rainforest also crops up. Orla ní Dhúill, a conservation and PR officer, is the host of the series, which is at its best when it's nerdiest, such as talking about a project mapping ancient and long-established woodland. Gentle music plays in the background throughout, lulling the listener in.

Sustainability month logo 2021 lowres jpg jpeg
Sustainability month logo 2021 lowres jpg jpeg

Read More

Podcast Corner: Delving into the arms trial and characters like Squire Haughey 

More in this section

Bob Marley in Ireland: 'He presented Bob with a package with a pound of dope in it' Bob Marley in Ireland: 'He presented Bob with a package with a pound of dope in it'
Galleries are open again: These are the exhibitions you can view in Cork, Munster and Dublin  Galleries are open again: These are the exhibitions you can view in Cork, Munster and Dublin 
From Garth Brooks to Irish Water: Six stand-out moments from Reeling in the Years 2014 From Garth Brooks to Irish Water: Six stand-out moments from Reeling in the Years 2014
#podcast corner
Podcast Corner: Pádraic Fogarty leads the way with shows for Irish nature-lovers

Brexit... but it's the karaoke bit of an office party in Cork

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices