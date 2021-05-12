Wednesday TV Tips: Davina McCall's experience of menopause and tackling taboos

Davina McCall talks about the myths and taboos of menopause; and Evelyn O'Rourke on the shock of a breast cancer diagnosis while pregnant
Davina McCall: Sex, Myths and the Menopause

Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Martin Lewis' Extreme Savers

UTV, 8pm

Frugal living featuring a man who showers in rainwater, and a woman who thinks reusable toilet roll is great.

"It feels a little scary to start off with. But we were using these cloths as wet wipes, for our kids. So actually, we felt like, 'Oh why would that suddenly change when they’re out of nappies?' And if it’s good enough for them, why is it not good enough for me?" — Extreme saver, Charlotte Jessop, on reusable toilet rolls.

Cheeky Wipes — used by some as reusable toilet roll
Davina McCall: Sex, Myths and the Menopause

Channel 4, 9pm

McCall is keen to bust myths and tackle taboos surrounding the transition while examining the science and fear around hormone replacement therapy and the lack of specialist education available to GPs.

Davina McCall talks honestly about her own experiences with menopause, which began when she was 44-years-old: “I was scared about what was going on. My sleep was interrupted two or three times a night and it caused a chain of events in my brain that really frightened me. I was very embarrassed and it was way too personal to bring up at my job.”

Davina McCall 'menopausing' slogan sweater. Picture: Davina McCall Instagram
Ailse & Ise

TG4, 9.30pm

Journalist Evelyn O'Rourke was diagnosed with breast cancer while pregnant with her second child. Now, 10 years on and following the CervicalCheck controversy, Evelyn wants to discover what sort of experience women who are diagnosed with cancer have today.

Evelyn O'Rourke - Ailse &amp; Ise.
Sport

Manchester United v Leicester City, 6pm, BT Sport; Chelsea v Arsenal, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Radio

Arena, 7pm, RTÉ 1

Call Me By Your Name author, André Aciman; Booker Prize winner, Jhumpa Lahiri; and writer Hanif Abdurraqib join the Arena crew to discuss Dublin International Literary Festival.

